Colossal Marks Five Years of Impact for National Breast Cancer Foundation With a Fab Over 40 Celebration Centered on Sisterhood

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal's Fab Over 40 competition recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in Phoenix (Jan 2–4), celebrating the collective impact of its participants and partners. The weekend brought together past winners and advocates to honor the competition's growth into a platform for genuine philanthropy and empowerment.

Christine Lucas, the 2025 Champion, served as the face of this year's milestone. A dedicated musician and wellness advocate, Christine Lucas has spent years supporting breast cancer research and animal welfare. Her win highlights the competition's mission to celebrate women who lead with both confidence and compassion.

Fab Over 40 is an annual fundraiser that benefits National Breast Cancer Foundation. Since 2022, funds generated through the competition have resulted in grants totaling over $27 million!

A Weekend That Led With Meaning

Giving Back, Together

The celebration weekend began with Christine Lucas, two finalists, their guests and Colossal team members packing HOPE Kits for patients nationwide. Together, they assembled 50 kits filled with cozy socks, tumblers, candy, premium beauty and skincare products, and handwritten notes of encouragement.

Stories of Strength and Celebration

Friday brought together four extraordinary women — breast cancer survivors and current patients — each paired with a Fab Over 40 Champion from the past four years:

Dr. April Black (2024 Champion), whose faith, family, and passion for giving back define her work and whose Fab Over 40 win earned her $40,000 and a NewBeauty cover





(2024 Champion), whose faith, family, and passion for giving back define her work and whose Fab Over 40 win earned her $40,000 and a cover Gina De Simone (2023 Champion), a licensed psychologist and marathon runner who champions mindfulness, balance, and living fully in the present





(2023 Champion), a licensed psychologist and marathon runner who champions mindfulness, balance, and living fully in the present April Wilcox (2022 Champion), an aesthetics nurse dedicated to helping women of all ages feel confident in their own skin

Each patient received a full makeover, including luxury wigs, professional makeup, and curated outfits they were gifted to keep, before sitting down with their paired champion for heartfelt conversations about healing and redefining beauty.

The evening culminated in a celebratory reception honoring the women, National Breast Cancer Foundation, and the Fab Over 40 community. During the event, Colossal announced a $2.7 million 2025 grant benefiting NBCF, followed by a joyful fashion showcase where the women took the stage to reveal their new looks.

Special guest Dolores Catania, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Real Housewives of New Jersey star, was also in attendance lending her voice and support as a true over-40 icon.

Stepping Into the Spotlight

Saturday shifted to celebration and visibility, as Christine Lucas and the finalists were glammed and styled for a professional photoshoot with NewBeauty , captured by legendary celebrity photographer John Russo. The day also included lifestyle and social video content that showcased each woman's individuality and story. Watch out for this fabulous feature in the next issue of the iconic magazine and on Colossal's social media channels: IG: @fab40official | TikTok: @fabover40_official | IG: colossal_impact

Learn more at https://colossal.org/fabover40 and https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Fab Over 40, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

About National Breast Cancer Foundation

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 19 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

