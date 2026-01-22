2025 in Review: NuxGame Strengthens Its Platform

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame has shared its 2025 annual review featuring the main results and upgrades of the company's offering. The review summarized the main technology updates, product expansions, partnerships, and awards achieved during the year. As an experienced iGaming software provider serving both startups and established operators, NuxGame invested in platform improvements that brought real results in daily operations. The company added new products, polished existing tools, and improved integrations to help operators perform better and boost player engagement.

Main Platform Updates in 2025

NuxGame launched two new products in 2025: Telegram Casino Software and Sweepstakes Casino Software . These solutions already proved effective in connecting with new audiences, reducing online casino launch time, and simplifying player onboarding in different regions.

The platform's engagement toolkit was also expanded with new features, such as Achievements, Spin Wheel, and Rakeback. These tools were created to improve player onboarding, increase activity, and support retention through clear reward systems and automated processes that require minimal setup.

Major NuxGame Partnerships and Licensing Milestone of 2025

In 2025, NuxGame upgraded its payment system through partnerships with Corefy, Praxis Tech, Fyntek, and ProntoPaga. These integrations helped operators complete payments faster and offer reliable local payment methods in multiple markets. NuxGame also obtained a Romania Class II B2B license, strengthening its ability to support operators working under European regulatory requirements.

Business Growth Results

The number of active clients increased by 30%.

Average monthly GGR per operator grew by 15%.

The client base remained balanced with 50% API and 50% Turnkey solutions.

The NuxGame Aggregator continued to expand in 2025, reaching 16,500+ games from 130+ providers, all available through a single Online Casino API designed to save operator time.

Industry Awards Confirm NuxGame Progress in 2025

The work of NuxGame in 2025 was recognized by leading iGaming award programs. This confirmed the company's steady platform growth and the effectiveness of its operator-focused strategy.

These are the main awards NuxGame won during the year:

Best Platform Provider 2025 — SiGMA Eurasia.

Best Innovation in iGaming Technology — EiGE Awards.

Best Marketing Campaign ("Donut Miss Out") — EiGE Awards.

Alongside these wins, NuxGame was shortlisted for several awards by SiGMA, EGR, BSG, and AffPapa, which emphasized the strength of its Online Casino Aggregator and overall platform development.

Members of the NuxGame leadership team were also acknowledged individually. Daniel Heywood, Denis Kosinsky, and Yanina Kaplya received industry shortlistings for management excellence and marketing contribution.

Executive Quote

"Our priority in 2025 was to help operators grow in a stable and measurable way. We focused on delivering top-quality technology that improves performance and produces tangible results. This approach will remain central to our strategy in 2026."

— Dmitriy Volkov, Chief Revenue Officer at NuxGame

NuxGame will continue improving its iGaming platform in 2026, with the purpose of achieving maximum reliability and usability. The company remains fully committed to supporting its online casino and sportsbook operator clients and takes daily action to contribute to shared business growth.

About NuxGame

NuxGame is a trusted iGaming software provider that offers technology solutions for operators worldwide. Its open ecosystem combines a solid iGaming platform, aggregator, sweepstakes-ready infrastructure, and carefully selected partners under one roof. NuxGame offers technology for both startups and established iGaming projects.

