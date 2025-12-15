NuxGame Partners With Corefy for Global Payment Expansion

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame has announced a strategic partnership with Corefy, a leading payment orchestration and processing platform used by high-volume global iGaming businesses. The collaboration strengthens the ability of NuxGame to provide operators with worldwide and local payment methods, improving transaction performance across multiple regions.

As an iGaming software provider , NuxGame continuously upgrades the underlying technology that supports operators' daily business activity. Integrating Corefy allows the company to offer easier payment flows, reduce processing delays, and raise conversion rates for deposits and withdrawals.

Corefy is known for its top-notch infrastructure that connects hundreds of payment providers and acquirers in a single system. With smart routing, multi-currency support, instant payouts, and advanced fraud prevention tools, operators receive a payment framework built for growth. These capabilities now become available to every NuxGame client through one backend integration.

Benefits This Partnership Brings

The partnership brings a direct improvement to the player experience, which is excellent for online casino operators. Faster deposits, reliable payouts, and local payment methods significantly increase trust and loyalty. These components are paramount for retention-focused brands operating internationally.

For platforms using sports betting software , optimized payments help operators manage peak activity during major events. With Corefy now embedded into NuxGame's infrastructure, betting brands can support higher volumes with fewer interruptions and better visibility into financial performance.

As a crypto casino developer , NuxGame also benefits from Corefy's strong processing logic for digital assets. Operators can manage cryptocurrency payments more reliably, connect new crypto services faster, and support global players with secure wallet-to-wallet transactions.

The NuxGame Sweepstakes Software customers will gain from improved onboarding and payout operations, making it easier to launch and scale sweepstakes projects in multiple jurisdictions without relying on separate payment vendors.

NuxGame serves as a full-stack platform provider and Online Casino Aggregator, offering a single integration point for games, engagement tools, and now a unified payment layer. The Corefy partnership reduces operational complexity, shortens time-to-market, and guarantees that NuxGame partners avoid managing multiple payment contracts across continents.

Executive Quote

"NuxGame always goes the extra mile to provide operator partners with the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed internationally. Corefy offers the international payment capabilities that help our clients expand with confidence."

— Bar Konson, Chief Business Development Officer at NuxGame

NuxGame and Corefy will continue to work together on new payment upgrades and development plans, solidifying their shared commitment to developing future-ready technology and expanding global payment reliability.

