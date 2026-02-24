NuxGame to Showcase Sweepstakes 2.0 Vision at NEXT Focus and NEXT Summit New York 2026

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame is joining industry experts at NEXT Focus: Emerging Verticals and NEXT Summit New York this March. The conferences will focus on the key trends and new opportunities that shape the future of iGaming in the United States.

Denis Kosinsky, COO at NuxGame, will speak at NEXT Focus with a session titled "Sweepstakes 2.0: Where Do We Go From Here?" His presentation will review the progress of the U.S. sweepstakes sector and detail what businesses must do to stay competitive.

The sweepstakes vertical is becoming more serious. Operators now need strong infrastructure and reliable sweepstakes software partners who can help them adapt quickly and professionally. That's the main message Denis will communicate to the audience.

Building Serious Sweepstakes Operations With the Right Technology

NuxGame supports operators through advanced iGaming software development designed for fast launch and long-term stability. The company's modular platform helps brands enter emerging verticals without rebuilding their systems later. Operators can scale effortlessly as demand grows.

Its turnkey casino software and sportsbook platform are ready to deploy in days. The system includes bonus tools, player engagement features, payment integrations, as well as back-office management in one structured environment. Everything is designed to be straightforward and intuitively customizable.

NuxGame clients gain access to a complete gaming ecosystem through a single online casino API . With fewer technical responsibilities, operators can dedicate more resources to retention campaigns and revenue growth.

Content is another major factor. The NuxGame Casino Aggregator grants operators access to 17,500+ games from reliable global providers. New games can be integrated without changing the platform, helping operators maintain strong performance in a dynamic market.

Executive Quote

"NEXT New York comes at a critical time for our industry. Sweepstakes is entering a new phase where operators need solid structure, clear compliance processes, and top-level technology that can scale. Our goal is to share practical guidance and help businesses build stable, long-term growth in the U.S. market."

— Denis Kosinsky, Chief Operating Officer at NuxGame

The NuxGame team will be available for meetings throughout NEXT Focus and NEXT Summit New York. They will discuss sweepstakes solutions, crypto and fiat payment options, fraud detection tools, as well as U.S.-friendly expansion strategies.

How to Connect With NuxGame at NEXT New York

Operators and partners can arrange a meeting with the NuxGame team to discuss collaboration and experience a live demo of the company's solutions.

About NuxGame

NuxGame is a B2B iGaming technology provider offering ready-to-deploy casino and sportsbook platforms inside a unified, sweepstakes-ready ecosystem. Operators benefit from integration with 140+ global providers, a portfolio of 17,500 games, effective engagement features, and responsive 24/7 expert support.

Media Contact:

Yanina Kaplya

CMO at NuxGame

[email protected]

SOURCE NuxGame