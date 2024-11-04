2025 Jeep® Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Set New Standard for Affordability with More Content and Reduced Pricing

2025 Jeep Wagoneer is now the most affordable full-size SUV in America, starting at an MSRP of $59,945 and will be in Jeep dealerships before the end of the calendar year

Built on a legacy of American craftsmanship, Jeep® Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer now offer enhanced levels of standard content, technology and safety features for 2025; horsepower and torque increase on High Output Hurricane Twin Turbo inline-six engine

Offered in both short- and long-wheelbase L models, the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer lineups receive revised pricing for 2025, with MSRPs adjusted as much as $7,000

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer usher in 2025 repositioned with the most affordable starting price amongst full-size SUVs in America, a suite of new standard features and significant price reductions across the lineup, enhancing their legacy of premium American craftsmanship, an exceptional driving experience, unrivaled capability and state-of-the-art technology.

Now starting at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $59,945, Jeep® Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer usher in 2025 with a suite of new standard features and significant price reductions across the lineup, enhancing their legacy of American craftsmanship, an exceptional driving experience, unrivaled capability, and state-of-the-art technology. (PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

Built to appeal to the heart of the full-size SUV market, the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer lineups are now even better equipped and more competitively priced for the 2025 model year," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president of Jeep North America. "By lowering MSRPs as much as $7,000 and enhancing standard equipment, such as adaptive cruise control on the Wagoneer and a front passenger interactive display on the Grand Wagoneer, these vehicles have become even more compelling."

Now starting at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $59,945, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer adds standard content, including 20-inch aluminum wheels, Active Lane Management and adaptive cruise control. Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models are offered in standard and long-wheelbase L variants, both with the best-in-class overall passenger volume and second- and third-row legroom with the most cargo volume behind the third row.

Grand Wagoneer 4x4 sees significant price repositioning for 2025, now starting at $84,945, alongside new standard features, including 22-inch aluminum wheels and a front passenger interactive display, plus standard safety technology like Drowsy Driver Detection and Intersection Collision Assist.

New L2+ Hands-Free Active Driving Assist is optional on standard wheelbase Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian and Series III.

For 2025, the High-Output Hurricane Twin Turbo inline-six engine, standard on Grand Wagoneer models, has been fine-tuned for increased horsepower and torque – up to 540 hp and 521 lb-ft – along with lower emissions while maintaining fuel economy.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer Pricing (excludes $2,000 destination fee)

2025 MODEL LINEUP MSRP PRICE REDUCTION VS

MY24 Jeep Wagoneer 4x2 $59,945 -$3,000 Jeep Wagoneer 4x4 $62,945 -$3,000 Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x2 $63,945 -$5,185 Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x4 $66,945 -$5,185 Jeep Wagoneer Series III 4x4 $73,945 -$5,685 Jeep Wagoneer L 4x2 $62,945 -$3,000 Jeep Wagoneer L 4x4 $65,945 -$3,000 Jeep Wagoneer L Series II 4x4 $69,945 -$5,185 Jeep Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 $76,945 -$5,685 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4x4 $84,945 -$7,000 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II

Obsidian 4x4 $98,945 -$5,495 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III

4x4 $107,945 -$4,650 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Obsidian 4x4 $101,945 -$5,495 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Series III

4x4 $110,945 -$4,650

Jeep Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L models are all made at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Warren, Michigan. 2025 models will reach Jeep dealers before the end of the calendar year.

Jeep Wave

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring owners steadfast care and dedicated support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

