Jeep® Brand Airdrops First of 12 Monthly Wrangler Special Editions in Yearlong Celebration to Mark 85 Years of Off-road Domination

Beginning this month, the Jeep® brand will introduce a new limited-edition Jeep Wrangler on the 12th of every month for the next 12 months

HEMI® V-8 is home: 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 debuts first with all the power, kicks off the brand's 85th anniversary celebration

Yearlong campaign of legendary off-road product drops pay homage to what makes Jeep 4x4 vehicles authentic originals

"Operation Airdrop" marketing campaign launches today; the first video in yearlong social media campaign debuts across Jeep brand channels today, with AI-generated visual effects by 1986 Studios

Sharp-eyed viewers watching the "Operation Airdrop" video series, in addition to those visiting Jeep.com, can find clues about the future Twelve 4 Twelve limited editions by following the feathers

Orders for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 are now open, with a starting MSRP of $79,995 (excluding $1,995 destination)

Next year marks a milestone for the Jeep® brand, celebrating 85 uninterrupted years of trailblazing heritage. No pauses. No off seasons. Just a legacy of relentless adventure. To honor eight-and-a-half decades of freedom, capability and iconic design, the Jeep brand is launching the bold, new, Twelve 4 Twelve celebration, a yearlong tribute as legendary as the brand itself.

Starting this month, a brand-new Jeep Wrangler buzz model will be revealed every month for the next 12 months. This exciting campaign puts the Jeep brand's legendary spirit front and center, honoring a legacy built on innovation, individuality and more than 7 million Wranglers sold.

"Starting today, the Jeep brand will unveil a new limited-edition Wrangler model on the 12th of each month for the next 12 months—an integral part of our yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve celebration commemorating 85 years of off-road leadership and adventure," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep. "Each product release will embody the boldness, authenticity and unapologetic spirit that defines our brand. It's an ongoing tribute to the capability, freedom and adventurous DNA that have shaped our brand for generations."

Exploding first onto the scene, with unmatched power and presence, is the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392.

"The first release in our Twelve 4 Twelve series is the Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 edition, a purpose-built powerhouse that delivers exceptional value and performance. Engineered with a no-frills, back-to-basics philosophy, it proudly reflects the core legacy of the Jeep brand," said Broderdorf. "Our community made their voices heard, and we listened. The 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 will remain a defining force within the Jeep lineup."

Each new Jeep Wrangler drop will be supported through the yearlong marketing campaign "Operation Airdrop," designed to run across the brand's digital and social media channels. The first video in the series, revealing the Moab 392 edition, launches online today.

Viewers who watch the "Operation Airdrop" launch film and the following videos in the series, along with those who visit Jeep.com, can catch clues about the future Twelve 4 Twelve editions by following the feathers.

"While the term 'airdrop' might hold an entirely different meaning today, for the Jeep brand it is an acknowledgment of a brand-defining moment – the parachuting of the Willys MB onto battlefields nearly 85 years ago," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "There is no other automotive brand that holds this kind of history in America. So, as we prepare to launch the first in our 'Operation Airdrop' video series, each special-edition release will serve as a symbolic airdrop in our yearlong marketing campaign – uniting product, place and purpose."

The Jeep brand "Operation Airdrop" campaign was developed in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive, with AI-generated visual effects by 1986 Studios.

Debut Product Drop: Jeep Wrangler Moab 392

Inspired by the Jeep brand's 85th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of the Easter Jeep Safari, hosted by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers based in Moab, Utah, the new Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 also celebrates its namesake by continuing to give back to the off-road playgrounds that passionate Jeep fans and enthusiasts have come to know and love. With legendary 4x4 nameplates like Moab, Rubicon and Mojave, the Jeep brand proudly continues its support for initiatives and projects that champion responsible off-roading and the preservation of our natural landscapes.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 boasts high-performance muscle, modern tech and unmatched 4x4 capability to handle the daily grind around town and to transition to off-road terrain with ease. Power and performance are amplified by a 6.4-liter, 470-horsepower, V-8 engine with 470 lb.-ft. of torque, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires, 4.56 axle ratio, 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time T-case plus two-mode dual exhaust, cold-air intake hood with water separator and more. Other features include:

Exterior: Body-color hardtop, rock protection sill rails, mold-in-color fender flares and black tow hooks

Interior: Heated black Nappa leather-trimmed seats, premium Alpine audio system, 12.3-inch radio with navigation

Optional equipment: Sky One-Touch powertop, 8,000 lb. Warn winch and all-weather mats

Orders for the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 are now open, with a starting MSRP of $79,995 (excluding $1,995 destination).

The next Jeep Wrangler limited-edition model will drop on December 12.

