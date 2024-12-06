Kia EV9 named "Best EV of the Year" and Sorento named "Best SUV of the Year"

Wins mark third consecutive year Kia SUVs named among Best Vehicles for Hispanics

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Kia America's most popular SUVs – the all-electric, three-row EV9 and the Sorento – were named among the "2025 Best Vehicles for Hispanics" by the Hispanic Motor Press last week. Presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the awards were decided on by a panel of more than 20 Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers. The Kia EV9 took home "Best EV of the Year," while the Kia Sorento and Kia Sorento Hybrid won "Best SUV of the Year." The selected winners offer Kia's latest advancements in technology, safety features, infotainment, and overall value in their respective categories.

2025 Kia EV9 and Kia Sorento Named Winners by the Hispanic Motor Press

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press for both the Kia EV9, the Kia Sorento and the Kia Sorento Hybrid," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The EV9 is an ideal vehicle for larger families looking to get into a three-row electric vehicle; and the Kia Sorento offers comfort, practicality, and technology – and is available with gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains – making both vehicles ideal for today's savvy Hispanic consumers."

The Hispanic Motor Press' jury panel thoroughly evaluated vehicles on overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental impact, driver satisfaction, and price, keeping the Hispanic audience's preferences foremost in their minds.

"The Kia EV9 and Kia Sorento are the best SUV options available for Hispanic families, offering comfort, technology, and the option of ICE, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the Sorento," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, Founder and Director or Hispanic Motor Press. "As the auto industry continues to shift to fully electric vehicles, the Kia EV9 provides comfort, plenty of room and connectivity to make this transition."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

