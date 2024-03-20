Four powertrains, including two hybrid electric models

Copper Crest now offered as an exterior color

New interior color option, Macadamia, available on Luxury grade

Two USB Type-Cs added to front console box

Intuitive Parking Assist and Power Back Door now standard

Starting MSRP of $41,765 (includes DPH)

PLANO, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2025 model year, the NX line sees minor changes. Two new color options are available: Copper Crest (exterior) and Macadamia (interior, Luxury grade only). Inside, two USB Type-C ports are now included in the front console and a wireless charger is available on all grades. And Intuitive Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, Auto Rain Sensing Wipers, and Power Back Door are now standard.

2025 LEXUS NX ADDS COLOR, CONVENIENCE AND CONNECTIVITY

The NX is offered in four grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury, and F SPORT Handling. For a full breakdown of the standard and available features by grade, please see the NX Specifications.

An Impressive Range of Powertrains

Under the "Lexus Electrified" vision, the NX line provides customers with a diverse mix of powertrains, including two hybrid electric models.

NX 250 (FWD/AWD) and NX 350 (AWD): The Dynamic Duo of Gas Powertrains

The NX 250 features a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with start/stop functionality mated with an eight-speed transmission. This setup, available in both FWD and AWD options, has an EPA-estimated 28 combined MPG rating. The powerplant produces 203 horsepower and 184 lb. ft. of torque., resulting in 0-60 times of 8.2 seconds (FWD) and 8.6 seconds (AWD), and has an EPA-estimated 28 combined miles per gallon rating.

The lower center of gravity and enhancements in vehicle dynamics combine for the increased performance of the 2.4L turbo on the NX 350. The eight-speed transmission supports the luxury crossover's 275 horsepower and 317 lb. ft. of torque. Combined, this powertrain has a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds with an EPA-estimated 24 MPG combined rating.

NX 350h (AWD): Horsepower and Hybrid Electric in One

The NX 350h brings power and fuel economy improvements, pairing the D4-S fuel injection 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators for strong acceleration and passing performance. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, the AWD system employs a second, independent electric motor to drive the rear wheels when it detects it is needed to help support traction.

The hybrid powertrain produces 240 combined system horsepower, a 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds and has a combined EPA-estimated 39 MPG rating.

NX 450h+ (AWD): A Plug-in Crossover with Power

The NX 450h+ has an EPA-estimated 37-mile range rating on electric power only, made possible by the high-capacity lithium-ion battery. The system has an EV output equivalent to a 2.0-liter engine for an EPA-estimated combined 84 MPGe rating. When combined with the hybrid transaxle, a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine delivers on the performance luxury customers are seeking with an estimated 6.0 second 0-60 time.

A high-output, high-efficiency system designed to reduce power loss when converting from AC power to DC power results in faster charging times. Using the maximum charging current of 240V and under ideal conditions, the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid electric can be fully charged in approximately three hours when equipped with the standard seven kW Onboard Charger.

The NX 450h+ employs an electronically controlled AWD system for a confident, sporty driving experience. Optimizing front and rear torque distribution according to the driving conditions, the driver can control the vehicle as intended.

Thoughtful Design

Exterior Features

The 2025 NX blends a sporty, sophisticated design with a low center of gravity that forges a striking impression from every angle. With a long, sleek front and truncated rear, the vehicle produces dynamic and agile driving. The front grille, designed to prioritize aerodynamic performance, captures attention from first glance, while the available 18- or 20-inch wheels add flair.

The 2025 NX will be offered in 11 exterior color options, depending on grade: Eminent White Pearl1, Atomic Silver, Cloudburst Gray1 , Caviar, Redline, Nori Green, Grecian Water, Ultra White1, Obsidian, Ultrasonic Blue Mica2. For 2025, Copper Crest2 has been added as an exterior color option.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

2Available for an additional $595 charge

Interior Features

Inside the NX, the driver-focused cockpit intuitively orients all essential controls and information (e.g., gauges, available Head-Up Display, meters, etc.) within the driver's reach and forward sightline.

Interior seat and console colors include Black, Palomino, and Rioja Red in two types of trims: NuLuxe® on Standard and Premium grades, and Leather on Luxury. For 2025 Luxury models, a new interior color option, Macadamia, is available.

Drivers can create an oasis with nature-inspired Thematic Ambient Illumination, an available feature that bathes the NX interior in a choice of 14 themes. Each theme has been carefully selected to express a full range of emotions and evoke a feeling of comfort, with themes including Rain Forest, Waterfall and Sunset.

The available Moonroof or Panorama Glass Roof gives both the front and rear passengers the ability to see the sky with just the push of a button. Its smooth gliding opening and closing motion supplies easy stargazing or added airflow on a sunny day.

F SPORT Handling: Performance and Style

The F SPORT Handling model turns up the driving dynamics with a sporty feel that is amplified by the Active Variable Suspension (AVS), and front and rear performance dampers. Exclusive to the F SPORT family, Dark Graphite Aluminum ornamentation, a unique meter, bolstered sport seats, sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and scuff plates set it apart. With perforated interior trim in Black and Circuit Red NuLuxe, the sport-inspired materials are integrated on the seats, steering wheel, and center console to complement the driving experience.

The bold F SPORT grille is integrated into the front and rear bumpers for a remarkable first impression. The 20-inch black alloy wheels are framed by color-key over fenders, improving curb appeal and adding to the sporty appearance. The vehicle is also topped with black roof rails and daylight opening window framing.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with touchscreen

A standard high-definition touchscreen measuring 9.8 inches and available 14-inch touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets.

Six USB Ports

Ready to handle device charging needs, the NX is equipped with six USB ports throughout the cabin. New for 2025, two USB Type-C ports have been added to the front center console.

Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for customers. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.

Digital Key*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional people, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility

The Lexus NX features standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability, which enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth®-enabled devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.

Safety Connect*

Customers can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.

Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson Surround Sound (Available)

Depending on grade, the available 17-speaker Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound tuned for the NX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers.

Advanced Park (Available)

The intuitive driver's aid system can help in various maneuvers, such as when perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. Four Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide feedback to support the automatic control of steering, accelerator, brake, and shift operations.

Safe Exit Alert

When exiting the NX, standard Safe Exit Alert is designed to detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and help prevent the occupant from opening the door if it senses danger.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

For 2025, the NX comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 3.0 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions.

helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions. Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. For LSS+ 3.0, the new Curve Speed Management feature is added, which will aid to manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist.

2025 NX PRICING

Model # Model Name 25MY MSRP* 9820 NX 250 $41,765 9821 NX 250 Premium $43,690 9824 NX 250 AWD $43,365 9825 NX 250 AWD Premium $45,290 9834 NX 350 AWD $45,525 9835 NX 350 AWD Premium $47,450 9836 NX 350 AWD Luxury $51,590 9838 NX 350 AWD F SPORT Handling $50,135 9844 NX 350h $46,075 9845 NX 350h Premium $48,000 9846 NX 350h Luxury $52,140 9852 NX 450h+ Luxury $62,290 9854 NX 450h+ F SPORT Handling $63,380

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150



About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

