2025 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging

New available Alexa Built-in integration offers easier hands-free commands

Aero Gray Metallic, as seen on MX-5 Miata sports car, now available

2025 CX-30 has a starting MSRP of $24,995

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today announces pricing and packaging for the 2025 Mazda CX-30. Blending sophisticated styling inside and out, capable powertrains with standard i-Activ AWD, and a robust suite of standard and available safety and driver assistance technology, CX-30 offers impressive value with the uniquely Mazda driving experience.

For 2025, CX-30 customers will have the option to experience some technological enhancements such as Alexa Built-in and Mazda Online Navigation. The former allows the driver to make certain hands-free, voice commands for prompts like changing the temperature, playing your favorite streaming content, or controlling their smart home devices while in the vehicle. Meanwhile, Mazda Online Navigation offers expanded mapping data with live traffic and the ability to do over-the-air (OTA) map updates when connected via Mazda Connected Services.

CX-30 2.5 S

The standard CX-30 2.5 S features Mazda's updated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain delivers 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode.

All CX-30 models are equipped with the latest i-Activ AWD which continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Rear Seat Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for one year, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first1.

The well-appointed interior features seating for five, and a robust list of standard equipment. This includes a Mazda Connect infotainment system with an 8.8-inch display that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other amenities include a six-speaker sound system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics speakers, dual USB-C inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, climate control, electronic parking brake, speed sensitive automatic power doors locks, and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off LED headlights, LED taillights, and daytime running lights, black rear roof spoiler, gray metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and matte finish front grille.

CX-30 2.5 S SELECT SPORT

CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport builds off the CX-30 2.5 S model and includes silver roof rails, which help benefit owners' active lifestyles with the additional roof storage. The Select Sport package brings unique stylistic touches that include an available, exclusive Ceramic Metallic paint, 18-inch alloy wheels with a black metallic finish and matching black door mirrors which are heated. Other notable upgrades include Alexa Built-in integration, black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air condition vents, rear armrest with cup holders, an overhead console with sunglass holder, illuminated vanity mirror, and rear privacy glass.

CX-30 2.5 S PREFERRED

The CX-30 2.5 S Preferred package upgrades the Select Sport with heated front seats with the driver's seat adding eight-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and seat memory, along with a power-sliding glass moonroof. The interior is available in black or greige leatherette seats. Other features include a gloss black front grille, 18-inch wheels in a silver metallic finish, and the body-colored door mirrors add memory positioning and tilt when in reverse for enhanced visibility when parking.

CX-30 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

The 2025 CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition is offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint, which is exclusive for the naturally-aspirated models, and complemented with red leather seats and interior. Accenting the unique color scheme are black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels and gloss black heated door mirrors. Carbon Edition models include all features found in the CX-30 2.5 S Preferred package, along with an upgraded eight-speaker audio system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics and HD Audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with wireless phone charging.

CX-30 2.5 S PREMIUM

The CX-30 2.5 S Premium package elevates the Preferred package with many notable updates. Safety is enhanced with Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition and an Adaptive Front-lighting System. Paddle shifters are also equipped on the steering wheel helping further the connected feeling with the driver. For 2025, CX-30 2.5 S Premium models and above now feature Mazda Online Navigation functionality. This is further complemented by a 12-speaker Bose Premium Audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, black or white leather seats, a power liftgate, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

CX-30 2.5 CARBON TURBO

CX-30 2.5 Turbo models boosts the dynamic driving experience thanks to more horsepower and torque - max torque is available between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm for excellent off-the-line throttle response. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine produces 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

Building off the idea of the Carbon Edition, CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo features unique exterior and interior styling features, now paired with ample turbocharged performance. The 18-inch alloy wheels sport a black metallic finish and are complemented by black door mirrors – which are heated, tilt in reverse and have memory positioning – along with a black signature grille, wing, and side garnish. The Zircon Sand exterior color is exclusive to the Carbon Turbo as are the Terracotta leatherette and black suede-trimmed seats. All CX-30 2.5 Turbo models also now feature black roof rails, which adds additional contrast to the exterior design.

All CX-30 2.5 Turbo models now feature a 10.25-inch large center display that includes touchscreen functionality when using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with wireless phone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo pairs this to an eight-speaker audio system.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM

CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium package features a heated steering wheel, available black or white leather seats, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, Mazda Online Navigation, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System, shark fin antenna, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, heated door mirrors with memory positioning, and windshield wiper de-icer. This package also includes LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, gloss black exterior accents, black metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels and black lower front grille trim.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus completes the exceptional packaging with the addition of many convenience features. Homelink connectivity is added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, along with an auto-dim driver's door mirror. This top-level package includes a 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Smart Brake Support-Rear and Rear Crossing, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, and Cruising and Traffic Support. This level two driver assistance technology helps reduce driver fatigue and allows CX-30 to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle in front of it without the driver having to use the accelerator or brake pedal. This system also has a steering assist function where, when the lane lines are detected, assists the driver in keeping the vehicle within its lane.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-30 2.5 S $24,995 CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport $26,650 CX-30 2.5 S Preferred $28,940 CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition $29,940 CX-30 2.5 S Premium $32,140 CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo $32,940 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium $35,140 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $36,950

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Aero Gray Metallic $450 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $450 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $450 Ceramic Metallic $450

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

1 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a one-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trial or paid subscription required.

2 MSRP does not include $1,420 for destination and handling ($1,465 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

