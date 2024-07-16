2025 Mazda CX-5: Pricing and Packaging

Several updates emphasized on enhancing customer value for 2025

Wider offerings for CX-5 customers with the return of the standard 2.5 S model

Standard dual front USB-C ports, among other technology and conveniences updates available on more models

2025 CX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $28,570 and will arrive at dealerships later this summer

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations announces pricing and packaging for the 2025 CX-5, offering an excellent blend of refined styling, astute driving dynamics and a serene cabin with the peace of mind that only a top rated IIHS recipient can offer. For 2025, the CX-5 receives several updates with an emphasis on enhancing customer value, and as with all of Mazda's crossover SUVs, 2025 CX-5 models will retain standard all-wheel drive in the U.S. when they arrive in dealerships nationwide this summer.

2025 CX-5

CX-5 2.5 S

CX-5 2.5 S models feature Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with cylinder deactivation. This efficient powertrain delivers up to 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with either regular 87 octane or premium 93 octane fuel. With available cylinder deactivation and i-stop technology, CX-5 2.5 S models are capable of returning up to an EPA estimate 26 mpg city, 30 mpg freeway and 28 mpg combined. All CX-5 models are paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. Supporting that is G-Vectoring Control Plus, with the vehicle continuously monitoring weight distribution and shifting power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers with near instant power delivery.

This entry point offering returns to CX-5 for 2025. The CX-5 2.5 S brings the popular crossover to an even more accessible price point while continuing to be exceptionally well-appointed to help ensure the driver and its occupants have an experience that exceeds their expectations. Every CX-5 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services, providing the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first2. The 10.25" full-color center display with Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that feature touchscreen functionality. A four-speaker sound system and HD radio are standard, as well as cloth seating, push button start, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual front USB-C inputs up front, and reclining rear seats.

Exterior standard features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, 17-inch gray metallic aluminum-alloy wheels, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

As is the case with most Mazda vehicles, CX-5 features a robust suite of i-Activsense safety and driver assistance features as standard, including eight airbags, blind spot monitoring, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Lane Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Alert, and Smart Brake Support.

CX-5 2.5 S SELECT

Building off the standard 2.5 S model, the CX-5 2.5 S Select adds a variety of desirable convenience features including auto-leveling headlights, rear privacy glass, and body-colored lower bumpers, rocker moldings and fender trim.

From there, most of the upgrades can be found inside with features like a six-way power adjustable driver's seat, six-way manually adjustable passenger front seat, a six-speaker sound system, dual zone climate control, black leatherette seating, heated front seats, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, rear occupant air-conditioning vents, a rear seat center armrest and two additional USB-A charging ports in the rear of the vehicle.

CX-5 2.5 S PREFERRED

The CX-5 2.5 S Preferred adds a power sliding-glass moonroof, as well as a power rear liftgate. Inside are black or parchment leather seats with both driver and passenger power adjustability in eight-way and six-way, respectively. The driver's seat features two-position memory settings and power lumbar support. Auto-dimming rearview mirrors with HomeLink is also added to this model.

CX-5 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

The 2025 CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition continues to offer exclusive styling with Polymetal Gray exterior paint color and an option between black leather with red stitching or red leather interior. Carbon Edition also features black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching gloss black side mirrors, lower bumpers, rocker moldings, wheel arches, and front Signature wing. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter have red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling. The Carbon Edition features Bose Premium Audio with 10 speakers and Centerpoint and AudioPilot technology. For 2025, Carbon Edition now features wireless phone charging and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

CX-5 2.5 S PREMIUM PLUS

For the CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus, Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) is added, which enables drivers to select the most appropriate drive mode with a simple switch. The CX-5's Mi-Drive modes include Normal, Off-Road, and Sport Mode that help offer greater control over the driving experience in a wide variety of conditions.

For 2025, 2.5 S Premium Plus models now feature a 360-view monitor along with front and rear parking sensors for easier parking in various situations. Additionally, interior niceties include a full-color windshield-projected Active Driving Display with available Traffic Sign Recognition with the optional Mazda Navigation System accessory installed, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a seven-inch LCD multi-information meter display, SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial subscription, paddle shifters and contrasting color interior stitching.

This model also adds gray metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, an Adaptive Front-lighting System, power folding and heated side mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, and body-colored exterior trim.

CX-5 2.5 CARBON TURBO

CX-5 2.5 Turbo models provide performance-minded customers with a powerful, sporty crossover option. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivers 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel. On regular, 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, enough to put a smile on any enthusiast's face.

CX-5 2.5 Carbon Turbo models are available exclusively in Zircon Sand Metallic or Rhodium White exterior color with black contrasting finishes on the lower fascia, rocker moldings, wheel arches, mirror caps, rear wing, and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. Exclusive terracotta leather-trimmed seats with black suede-like inserts and contrasting stitching are complimented with terracotta stitching on the door trim, armrest, shift boot and center console. A black headliner round out the bespoke features only found on Carbon Turbo models.

From there, CX-5 2.5 Turbo models feature a lot of popular equipment seen on CX-5 2.5 S models, such as wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats, steering wheel paddle shifters, Active Driving Display, a 360-view monitor along with front and rear parking sensors.

CX-5 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM

The CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium models contain all the same features as the 2.5 S Premium, adding Traffic Jam Assist technology, heated rear seats, automatic and power-folding mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer. Design updates include a gloss black front grille on the exterior, with a leather-wrapped with red stitching heated steering wheel and gear selector and black trim on the instrument cluster and door trims on the interior.

CX-5 2.5 TURBO SIGNATURE

The CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature blends premium style and sporty performance with silver metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, aluminum silver-finished front and rear bumper trim and a gunmetal front grille.

The interior is appointed with high-quality materials such as Caturra Brown Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain, which is highlighted by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. A frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror further accentuates the high-end feeling of the interior. The Mazda Navigation System installed in this model features Off-Road Navigation functionality, and the Active Driving Display includes Traffic Sign Recognition. Owners can also benefit from the complementary three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, fuel prices, and nearby parking, which are all very useful features to use in the city.

Finally, this model is fully equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which add Smart City Brake Support Reverse, and Driver Attention Alert.

MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP3 CX-5 2.5 S $28,570 CX-5 2.5 S Select $29,900 CX-5 2.5 S Preferred $31,250 CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition $32,600 CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus $35,200 CX-5 2.5 Carbon Turbo $37,000 CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium $37,800 CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature $40,600

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Rhodium White Metallic $595 Zircon Sand Metallic $450

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.

1 MSRP does not include $1,420 for destination and handling ($1,465 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a one-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trail or paid subscription required.

3 MSRP does not include $1,420 for destination and handling ($1,465 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations