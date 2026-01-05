Mazda Reports December Sales and Strong Full-Year 2025 Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 32,610 vehicles, a decrease of 18.9 percent compared to December 2024. Full-year sales totaled 410,346 vehicles; a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to 2024. With 26 selling days in December compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 22 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,787 vehicles in December, an increase of 14 percent compared to December 2024.

December 2025 sales highlights include:

Third-best December sales since 1990 with 32,610 vehicles sold.

Best-ever December sales of CX-50 with 10,783 vehicles sold.

"2025 was a landmark year for Mazda in the U.S. We delivered strong sales, introduced exciting new products like the upcoming CX-5, and earned eight IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards—underscoring our commitment to safety," said Tom Donnelly, president & CEO Mazda North American Operations. "Beyond vehicles, we invested in our communities through the Mazda Foundation and Be Moved program, embodying our philosophy that when individuals thrive, we all move forward. These achievements reflect our dedication to creating exceptional experiences for our customers, uplifting communities and making a lasting, positive impact in the world."

In 2025, Mazda achieved many milestones in the US, including:

Second consecutive year for record-setting CPO annual sales with 76,009 certified pre-owned sales.

Mazda was awarded eight 2025 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (including the CX-50 Hybrid), CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV.

Sponsored the docuseries First to the Finish on Prime Video, providing unprecedented access to the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, a dynamic racing series for up-and-coming youth racers.

on Prime Video, providing unprecedented access to the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, a dynamic racing series for up-and-coming youth racers. In the spring, members of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing's Team ONE joined Mazda representatives in Washington, D.C. to meet with members of Congress and their staff to discuss vital workforce development initiatives and the importance of manufacturing careers in strengthening local communities and the U.S. economy.

Mazda continued to elevate its customer experience by opening its 354th Retail Evolution dealership in 2025, marking a major milestone as the program celebrated its 10th anniversary. These dealerships, along with others committed to the program, now represent nearly 90 percent of MNAO's retail sales.

In October, Mazda revealed the new 2026 CX-5 crossover SUV, which will launch early next year.

The Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc., awarded over $500,000 to organizations across the U.S., renewing the organization's commitment to addressing food insecurity and some of its many root causes, particularly equitable access to education and job opportunities.

As part of its Be Moved community engagement program, Mazda donated $250,000 to the education non-profit DonorsChoose to uplift students and teachers across the country. In addition, Mazda's Employee Business Resource Groups donated $96,000 to causes important to the company's employees.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported December sales of 4,932 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent compared to December last year. Full-year 2025 sales increased 13.2 percent, with 81,746 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 8,843 vehicles, an increase of 2 percent compared to last year. Full-year 2025 sales increased 7 percent, with 107,004 vehicles sold.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























December December YOY % % MTD

December December YOY % % MTD



2025 2024 Change DSR

2025 2024 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,734 4,047 (32.4) % (35.0) %

29,266 38,877 (24.7) % (24.5) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,371 3,114 (56.0) % (57.7) %

19445 23,853 (18.5) % (18.2) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,363 933 46.1 % 40.5 %

9821 15,024 (34.6) % (34.4) %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 482 614 (21.5) % (24.5) %

8,727 8,103 7.7 % 8.1 %

MX-5 295 291 1.4 % (2.5) %

4684 3,920 19.5 % 19.9 %

MXR 187 323 (42.1) % (44.3) %

4043 4,183 (3.3) % (3.0) %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 2,749 8,875 (69.0) % (70.2) %

56684 96,515 (41.3) % (41.1) %

CX-5 11,401 11,134 2.4 % (1.5) %

136335 134,088 1.7 % 2.0 %

CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 4 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-50 TTL 10,783 8,083 33.4 % 28.3 %

110,345 81,441 35.5 % 35.9 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

CX-70 TTL 737 1,453 (49.3) % (51.2) %

13833 10678 29.5 % -

CX-90 TTL 3,724 5,995 (37.9) % (40.3) %

55156 54676 0.9 % 1.2 %

CARS 3,216 4,661 (31.0) % (33.7) %

37,993 46,980 (19.1) % (18.9) %

TRUCKS 29,394 35,540 (17.3) % (20.5) %

372,353 377,402 (1.3) % (1.0) %























TOTAL 32,610 40,201 (18.9) % (22.0) %

410,346 424,382 (3.3) % (3.0) %













































*Selling Days 26 25





307 308





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations