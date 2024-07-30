2025 Mazda CX-90: Pricing and Packaging

Thoughtful updates enhance customer choice and experience

New 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport and PHEV Premium Sport models add unique designs to the CX-90 lineup

More seating configurations allow customers better personalize CX-90 to their daily needs

2025 CX-90 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $37,845 and will arrive at dealerships later this summer

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations announces pricing and packaging for the 2025 CX-90, maintaining its captivating design elements, interior craftsmanship and IIHS award winning safety. For 2025, the CX-90 receives customer centric updates to model packages, safety technology and seating options to give drivers and passengers more options throughout the CX-90 model line-up.

2025 CX-90

CX-90 is built upon Mazda's electrified Large Platform. This gives CX-90 incredible dynamic prowess thanks to features like a double wishbone front suspension, multilink rear suspension and standard i-Activ AWD. This hardware is seamlessly blended with advanced software, like Mazda Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology. Tuned for driving precision, KPC suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and help all occupants to maintain a natural posture. All of these design traits are designed to help keep CX-90's tires firmly planted on the pavement, offering surefooted and confidence-inspiring driving.

With a larger on-the-road footprint compared to other Mazda models, our flagship CX-90 offers ample space with seating for up to eight people and a variety of interior and seating configurations to best suit the needs of our customers. All of this is bound in a stylish, fun to drive package that only Mazda could engineer.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO SELECT

CX-90 3.3 Turbo models are powered by the e-Skyactiv G 3.3 Turbo engine which produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. This 3.3-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine is equipped with M-Hybrid Boost, a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist system which improves efficiency and low speed throttle response. This powertrain, like all CX-90 models, is backed by an 8-speed automatic transmission with standard i-Activ AWD.

On regular 87-octane fuel, CX-90 3.3 Turbo models will return an EPA estimated 24 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined.

Similar to the previous model year, CX-90 3.3 Turbo models offer an impressive variety of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. The 3.3 Turbo Select offers seating for eight, with the second and third-row bench seats accommodating up to three passengers each. Drivers will appreciate the standard black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, and eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support. Conveniences such as the 10.25-inch full-color center display with Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, eight-speaker audio system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, front and second-row dual USB inputs, rear power windows, and three-zone automatic climate control with third row AC vents are among many more standard features occupants will enjoy.

Moving to the exterior, standard features include unique 19-inch silver metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, power liftgate, roof rails, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, power and heated doors mirror with LED turn signal indicators, and rain sensing windshield wipers. The "Inline 6" fender badge is now available in either black or bright finishes. Black garnishes and a black honeycomb front grille complete the look for this model.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, Rear Seat Alert, and Driver Attention Alert to help keep everyone safe when in the vehicle.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREFERRED

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred package continues to offer eight-passenger seating with second and third-row bench seats and all the standard amenities previously mentioned. Customers will have an option for a seven-passenger seating configuration by opting for second-row captain's chairs with armrests and a center walk through.

New for 2025, the 3.3 Turbo Preferred gains the larger 12.3-inch full color infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, both with touch screen capabilities. Wireless phone charging is also newly available in this package, along with front and rear parking sensors for added peace of mind.

This trim adds a power sunroof, black or greige leather seats, heated front seats, a four-way power adjustable passenger seat, and second-row retractable window shades. Upgraded to USB-C for faster charging and adding another set in the third row, this trim provides a total of six inputs for added convenience in all three rows. The exterior is also updated with piano black garnishes and front grille mesh.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREMIUM SPORT

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport is a new offering for 2025, providing the same eight or seven-passenger seating layout options and features as the Turbo Preferred. CX-90 models with the Sport designation feature unique visual cues, with blackout exterior elements including a gloss black honeycomb front grille, black chrome signature wing and "Inline 6" fender badge, 21-inch wheels in black metallic finish, black front and rear lower bumper, front and rear black door garnish, piano black side mirrors and roof rails.

This trim adds Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) for Sport, Off Road, and Towing modes, and see maximum towing capacity increased from 3,500 lbs. to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

Additional upgrades include a power panoramic moonroof, hands-free power rear liftgate, an eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and two memory settings, Bose 12-speaker audio, 12.3-inch fully digital cluster along with a head-up Active Driving Display, a frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror with HomeLink, a Mazda Navigation System with Off-Road Navigation functionality, enhanced interior LED illuminations, SiriusXM satellite radio with a three month trial and SiriusXM 3 Yr. traffic and travel link subscription.

To help ensure a safe and secure journey for all occupants as this model includes additional i-Activsense safety features such as Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, Road Keep Assist, and Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist, Secondary Collision Reduction, and Cruising & Traffic Support.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus is only offered in a seven-passenger seating layout with second-row captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through. Other interior features include black or white Nappa leather seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats, and a 150-volt power outlet in the cargo area.

Additional upgrades include a windshield wiper de-icer for tackling colder climates, automatic power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, bright "Inline 6" fender badging, and 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with silver metallic finish.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus also sees added i-Activsense safety features that include a 360° View Monitor with See-Through View, Rear View Monitor (dynamic reversing guidelines), Smart Brake Support Rear, Smart Break Support Front Crossing, Front Cross Traffic Alert and a security system (burglar alarm).

CX-90 PHEV PREFERRED

CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, which is comprised of a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that is mated to an electric motor with a 17.8kWh high-capacity battery, producing 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended 91-octane premium fuel. To provide owners with flexibility and peace of mind, CX-90 PHEV is designed to operate purely on the electric motor in a variety of driving scenarios, including cruising at freeway speeds. All CX-90 PHEV models can tow up to 3,500 lbs. When equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

CX-90 PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive including Sport, Off-Road, and EV drive modes. EV mode will allow the driver to operate CX-90 PHEV on only the electric motor and battery for as long as possible.

New for 2025, all CX-90 PHEV models include a 12.3-inch full color center display, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, both with touch screen capabilities, and front and rear parking sensors to maximize the power of vehicle technology choices.

CX-90 PHEV Preferred has eight-passenger seating with second and third-row bench seats or an option for a seven-passenger seating configuration with second-row captain's chairs with armrests, and center walk through.

Core features of CX-90 PHEV Preferred include 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with silver metallic finish, roof rails, sunroof, heated side mirrors, power liftgate, fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, a total of six USB-C throughout with two ports in each row, three-zone automatic climate control with third row AC vents, and heated front seats in black or greige leather.

Standard i-Activsense safety features for CX-90 PHEV include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, Rear Seat Alert, Driver Attention Alert and an anti-theft immobilizer system. These safety features are made to help keep the driver and all passengers calm and at peace while in the vehicle.

CX-90 PHEV PREMIUM SPORT

The CX-90 PHEV Premium Sport is a new offering for 2025 to elevate customer choices. Similar to the Turbo variant of this model, it uniquely features blackout exterior elements including a gloss black honeycomb front grille, black chrome signature wing and "PHEV" fender badge, 21-inch wheels in black metallic finish, black front and rear lower bumper, front and rear black door garnish, piano black side mirrors and roof rails.

Showcasing the modularity of the CX-90 platform, the PHEV Premium Sport offers several seating configurations for seven passengers, as popularly requested by customers. This includes a second-row bench seat with a 50/50 split folding two-passenger rear seat, or second-row captain's chairs with pass-through and a three-passenger 60/40 split folding rear seat.

Other interior upgrades include a power liftgate, head-up Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System with Off Road Navigation, functionality, a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®, enhanced interior LED illumination, eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and two-position memory, eight-way power passenger seats, Bose® 12-speaker audio sound system, SiriusXM® satellite radio with a 3-month trial, SiriusXM® 3 Yr. traffic and travel link subscription, and a 1,500-watt charging outlet in the rear cargo area.

This model builds on the previous trim with additional i-Activsense safety features including Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, Road Keep Assist, and Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist. It also includes Traffic Sign Recognition, Secondary Collision Reduction, and Cruising & Traffic Support.

CX-90 PHEV PREMIUM PLUS

CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus features all the other elements of the previous PHEV models in addition to exterior features such as 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with machine cut finish, windshield wiper de-icer, bright "PHEV" fender badge and automatic power folding and auto-dimming side mirrors.

This seating configuration includes a seven-passenger seating capacity, second-row heated captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through and a three-seat bench in the third row. Other interior features include Nappa leather seat material available in black or white, heated steering wheel, heated second row seating, ventilated front seats, and a 150-watt accessory power outlet to offer our customers comfort as they embark on their daily journey.

Added i-Activsense safety features for this model include Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Smart Brake Support Rear, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Rear View Monitor with dynamic guidelines when parking, and 360° View Monitor with See-Through View.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S is equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda. In 3.3 Turbo S guide, this engine produces up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended 91-octane premium fuel while achieving an EPA estimated 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined.

All CX-90 3.3 Turbo S models come equipped with Mi-Drive modes including Sport, Off-Road, and Towing reaching a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium offers the option of seven- or eight-passenger seating with the choice between a second-row bench seat or second-row captain's chairs with armrests and a center walk through.

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium features plenty of standard interior amenities, including technologies such as a Mazda's bespoke Driver Personalization System for optimized driver comfort, a 12.3-inch full center display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, both with touch screen capabilities, Mazda Navigation with Off-Road Navigation, Bose® 12-speaker audio sound system, SiriusXM® satellite radio with a 3-month trial, SiriusXM® 3 Yr. traffic and travel link subscription, fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, dual USB-C inputs in each row for a total of six, wireless phone charger, a head-up Active Driving Display, and frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®. Additional comfort and conveniences include a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel with power tilt and telescopic and memory setting, black or white Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, leather-wrapped shifter, eight-way power adjustable passenger and driver seats, power panoramic moonroof, and three-zone automatic climate control with third row AC vents.

Exterior features include 21-inch machine cut finish aluminum alloy wheels, hands-free power liftgate, body-color rear roof spoiler and wheel arch moldings, bright "Inline 6" fender badge, automatic power folding and auto-dimming heated side mirrors, roof rails and an adaptive front light system.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S models are all generously equipped with a robust suite of i-Activsense safety and driver assistance features including 360° View Monitor with See-Through View, front and rear parking sensors, Rear Seat Alert, automatic on/off headlights, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Cruising & Traffic Support, Smart Brake Support, Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Smart Brake Support Rear with pedestrian detection, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, Road Keep Assist, and Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Driver Monitoring, and Secondary Collision Reduction.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM PLUS

At the top of the CX-90 model lineup, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus completes the experience by blending first-class craftsmanship and design Mazda's world-class performance.

This six-passenger configuration offers second row captain's chairs with a center console and a two-seat third-row to provide all occupants with ample room in any row. Elevating the interior cabin, Nappa leather seats are available in tan quilting or white Japanese Premium options. Additionally, the vehicle includes adds ventilation in the second-row seats to provide a relaxing ride to all.

MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-90 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP2 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select $37,845 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred $40,945 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport $46,400 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus $49,400 CX-90 PHEV Preferred $49,945 CX-90 PHEV Premium Sport $54,900 CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus $57,950 CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium $52,950 CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus $56,450

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Artisan Red $595 Rhodium White $595 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595

1 MSRP does not include $1,455 for destination and handling ($1,500 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

