2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging

MX-5 Miata celebrates 35 years, continues to offer renowned top-down pure driving experience.

Unique 35 th Anniversary edition model coming to the U.S.

Anniversary edition model coming to the U.S. Deep Crystal Blue color availability expanded to Grand Touring trim level

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces pricing for the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make MX-5 Miata a popular driver's car.

2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata A 35th Anniversary edition model will also be available for 2025.

Since its debut for the 2016 model year, the fourth generation MX-5 Miata has benefited from Mazda's philosophy of kaizen, with our engineers continually fine tuning the sports car in search of driving nirvana. The list of changes and updates is comprehensive -- from the steering, engine, transmission and available limited-slip differential to the exterior, interior, technology and packaging changes -- and Mazda is confident that the 2025 MX-5 Miata is the best one yet.

All MX-5 Miata models have a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine which produces an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a 7,500 rpm rev limit. Chasing the red line is made that much more fun thanks to a standard six-speed manual transmission. The MX-5 Miata Sport and Club models are exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission and MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered in either a manual transmission or an available quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

A 35th Anniversary edition model will also be available for 2025. Featuring a bespoke Artisan Red exterior color and tan nappa leather interior, we look forward to showcasing this vehicle and all of its special details at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona following the Mazda's MX-5 Cup series race on Friday, January 24, 2025 in a gathering that celebrates both Mazda's heritage and the people that drive our beloved sports car.

MX-5 MIATA SPORT

The MX-5 Miata Sport, the entry point to top-down fun, is only available with a black cloth soft top, and includes an abundance of standard features, in addition to key features called out above. All MX-5 Miata models utilize an 8.8-inch infotainment display, with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and Alexa Built-in integration so that drivers can focus on what matters: driving.

Safety is also a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Secondary Collision Reduction. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function and buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio with AM/FM and HD radio, dual USB-C inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, climate control, two removable cup holders, a lockable center-rear storage console, padded door armrest, power doors, power windows with one-touch down feature, and black seat back bar trim complete the interior ambiance. Standard exterior features include metallic black 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust, LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB

The MX-5 Miata Club further enhances enthusiastic driver's expectations in the roadster's improved dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace, induction sound enhancer, and an Asymmetric conical clutch type LSD.

MX-5 Club models also feature DSC-Track mode, which is part of MX-5's Dynamic Stability Control program. DSC-Track adjusts the threshold of the DSC system, to a setting between being fully engaged or fully disabled1.

To match the exciting dynamics, the Club adds sporty design elements such as a gloss black front air dam, and rear lip spoiler. Compared to the Sport model, the Club adds black metallic 17-inch wheels, a trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, body color high-mount brake light cover, vinyl-leather material throughout the interior, heated cloth seats with a suede insert, along with a piano black seat back bar trim.

All Clubs models feature wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto connectivity, which allows occupants to easily connect their enabled iPhone once they enter MX-5 Miata and help them get on the road quicker. Including all standard Sport features, this model adds SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription and Bose nine-speaker premium audio that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB WITH BREMBO BBS RECARO PACKAGE

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats. Added design features in this package include an aero kit with gloss black side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt.

The Brembo BBS Recaro Package is available on soft top MX-5 Miata Club models and standard equipment on the MX-5 Miata RF Club model, which can be denoted with its contrasting black roof. The RF – or retractable fastback – can open or close its roof in about 13 seconds by pushing a button, providing the MX-5 Miata RF with the feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

MX-5 MIATA GRAND TOURING

The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 Miata Club and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5 Miata. The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is available in a black soft top or body-color RF. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System, High Beam Control, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Grand Touring models with the optional automatic transmission also receive Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Distance & Speed Alert.

The Grand Touring models trade the Club's gloss black front air dam and rear lip spoiler for black and machine-finished aluminum alloy wheels, body-color heated door side mirrors with auto-dim driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates. The headlights feature automatic on and off function and the windshield wipers are rain-sensing.

MX-5 Miata Grand Touring models with the six-speed manual transmission also receive the same front shock tower brace, induction sound enhancer, sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein dampers, DSC-Track mode and asymmetric limited-slip differential, as featured in Club models.

Tan Nappa leather seats are an upgradeable option compared to the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring's standard black leather seats. This is a great choice for those who also opt for the Deep Crystal Blue exterior color, which is now also available on Grand Touring models. Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes, a Mazda Connected Navigation system, automatic climate control, and frameless auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink.

35 years in the making, the 2025 MX-5 Miata is the most capable vision of our iconic roadster yet. For more information on the Mazda MX-5 Miata, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

STARTING MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA IS AS FOLLOWS2:

Package Soft Top RF MX-5 Miata Sport 6MT $29,330 - MX-5 Miata Club 6MT $32,830 $40,650 Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package $4,900 INCL. ON RF CLUB MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6MT $34,630 $37,350 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6AT $35,550 $38,320 Tan Nappa Leather (Grand

Touring models only) $300 $300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Aero Gray $450 Snowflake White Pearl $450 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

1 DSC-Track should not be used on public roads and should only be used during sports driving on closed circuits with the use of appropriate safety equipment. It is not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. Please see your Owner's Manual for further details.

2 MSRP does not include $1,185 for destination and handling ($1,230 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

