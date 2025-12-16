Mazda 2026 CX-5: Enhanced Comfort and Versatility

New Video Shares How Thoughtful Design Elevates Passenger Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today released a new video featuring Jannice Jacobson, Senior Manager of Strategic Planning, highlighting the improved interior space and layout of the all-new 2026 CX-5. The video shares how the 2026 CX-5's expanded interior space, refined proportions, and enhanced craftsmanship provides a more practical, comfortable, and enjoyable driving experience for all occupants.

The 2026 CX-5 is more than four inches longer than the previous model, with a longer wheelbase and greater overall width, translating into increased legroom, headroom, and cargo space. The rear doors feature a much wider aperture for easier entry and exit, and the rear liftgate opening is larger, which along with a lower load floor, allow for effortless loading. These improvements make the vehicle more accommodating for passengers of all sizes, families with car seats, and travelers carrying luggage.

"Whether it's adults over six feet tall who can more easily stretch out with ease or school-age kids who can easily stow their backpacks without feeling cramped, we designed the all-new CX-5 to elevate comfort and vehicle versatility for every passenger," said Jacobson.

Craftsmanship also plays a key role in enhancing the cabin experience. The new two-tone interior brightens the space while balancing style with practicality through durable, stain-resistant materials. Improved insulation further reduces wind and road noise, creating a calm, relaxing environment for everyone inside.

With its expanded proportions, thoughtful design, and attention to detail, the 2026 CX-5 combines comfort, versatility, and style, delivering a vehicle experience designed with customers in mind.

