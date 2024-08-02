2025 Polaris RZR Pro R / Pro S / Pro XP Ultimate Now Equipped with Stage-4 High Output 800-Watt Audio System

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is thrilled to partner with Polaris® to deliver Apex Audio Performance in select 2025 RZR models, including the new RZR Pro R, Pro S, and Pro XP Ultimate vehicles.

The ultimate trim level comes with the Stage-4 factory audio system, which includes the Ride Command source unit, a pair of front 100-watt 1-inch tweeters, a pair of 100-watt 6.5-inch component front and coaxial rear speakers, a 400-watt 4-channel amplifier, and a 10-inch subwoofer with a 400-watt subwoofer amplifier.

Zach Luke, Managing Director, stated, "These new audio kits truly represent the apex of audio performance and showcase unparalleled sound in a side-by-side. Our engineering team pulled out all the stops to push the boundaries of sound that performs in the outdoor environment and give the rider everything they have been asking for."

The enhanced speakers and amplifiers feature state-of-the-art technology. The speakers and tweeters now have longer voice coils for clear, crisp sound and more bass response than ever before. New motor structures deliver serious output, ensuring riders can hear and feel like never before. The amplifiers, engineered with patented constant power technology, enhance performance while minimizing distortion and can accommodate additional speakers without compromising output. With superior thermal protection and no added strain on your vehicle's electrical system, these amplifiers operate at peak levels, playing harder and smarter without sacrificing reliability.

For vehicles without the ultimate trim, Stage 1 through Stage 4 is available in Sport models, while Stage 3 through Stage 6 is offered for select Premium models through Polaris Parts and Accessories.

For more information please visit: rockfordfosgate.com | polaris.com

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

