Electrify America Named to Business Intelligence Group’s 2026 BIG Innovation Awards in the Top 10 Innovation category

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America has been named to Business Intelligence Group's 2026 BIG Innovation Awards for the national deployment of its battery energy storage systems (BESS). The annual award celebrates products and organizations that bring new innovations to life.

Electrify America's BESS rollout helps enable Hyper-Fast electric vehicle (EV) charging in areas with limited grid capacity. By storing energy during low usage periods and discharging it during high demand, this solution enables Hyper-Fast charging in locations where traditional infrastructure alone cannot meet demand.

"This recognition highlights how Electrify America continues to deploy battery energy storage as a solution to one of EV charging's biggest challenges— grid capacity," said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. "By integrating BESS into our network, we're able to bring Hyper-Fast charging to the places drivers need it most, even where the grid alone may not support it."

Limited grid capacity is one of EV charging's biggest challenges – but Electrify America's BESS rollout makes Hyper-Fast charging possible in areas where the electrical grid alone would not support. The company's 170+ BESS deployments enable wider EV adoption coast-to-coast by expanding access to seamless charging.

"This year's winners demonstrate that innovation has entered a new accountability era," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "The 2026 winners are not celebrating experimentation for its own sake. They are operationalizing advanced analytics, automation, and intelligent systems with the discipline of balance sheets and clinical trials. They are not just riding the AI wave, they are architecting the operating models that will define the next decade of global business performance."

