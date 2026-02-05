2025 Risepoint Impact Report Shows Strong Student Outcomes and Community Impact Across University Partnerships

New data highlights how universities are expanding access, supporting modern learners, and strengthening the communities they serve

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, an education technology company that supports more than 100 university partners, today announced the release of its 2025 Impact Report. As higher education institutions navigate financial pressures and evolving student expectations, the report reveals how partnerships between Risepoint and regional universities are expanding access to affordable, workforce-focused online programs to meet the needs of today's modern learners – working adults, caregivers, first-generation learners, and career changers balancing full lives.

Key Findings From the 2025 Impact Report

107,000+ students pursued educational and professional goals through Risepoint-supported programs.

40,000+ learners completed their programs, demonstrating strong persistence and measurable outcomes.

5,000+ community service hours were contributed by Risepoint teams to education- and workforce-focused organizations worldwide.

"Universities are being asked to do more in an increasingly demanding environment," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "What stands out in this year's report is how consistently our partners are supporting students while staying focused on access, outcomes, and community impact. We're proud to work alongside institutions that are meeting this moment with intention and care."

Student Spotlight: Flexibility That Changes Lives

The report features stories of learners whose journeys were shaped by accessible, flexible education pathways.

One such story is Liz Phillips, a nurse and graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington. Balancing a full-time career and family responsibilities, Phillips completed her degree online and credits the program's flexibility for making continued progress possible.

Her experience reflects the purpose behind partnerships with Risepoint: expanding opportunity for learners at every life stage.

Alongside these stories, the report includes data on student return on investment, affordability, completion, and career outcomes. For the third consecutive year, independent research confirmed that graduates view their education as worth the investment, reinforcing the role regional universities play in driving economic mobility.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

