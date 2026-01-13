University of South Carolina Upstate Partners with Risepoint to Launch Ten New Online Programs

New online programs expand access to high-quality educational opportunities across South Carolina and beyond

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Carolina Upstate is partnering with Risepoint, an education technology company that helps universities expand access to affordable, high-quality online education, to launch ten new online degree programs beginning this June. The new programs are designed to provide new opportunities for working adults and non-traditional learners and expand the university's reach to serve students wherever they live and work.

The programs span disciplines that reflect regional and national workforce needs, including business, leadership, and health:

B.A. in Organizational Leadership – Global Leadership





B.A. in Organizational Leadership – Healthcare Leadership





B.A. in Organizational Leadership – Nonprofit Leadership





B.A.S. in Advanced Manufacturing Management





B.A.S. in Business Administration





B.S. in Health Information Management





Bachelor's in Interdisciplinary Studies





M.S. in Business Analytics





M.S. in Informatics





Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Informatics (Intermediate/Advanced)

"These programs were created with intention and purpose," said Pamela Steinke, Provost at the University of South Carolina Upstate. "Each one addresses a critical need within our community and across the state, whether that's advancing leadership in healthcare and business or meeting the growing demand for professionals in data and technology. By expanding access to flexible, affordable programs, we're helping learners transform their potential into meaningful impact."

This expansion underscores USC Upstate's commitment to aligning its academic offerings with the skills and knowledge employers need most. Each new program is designed to prepare students to graduate ready to contribute meaningfully in their fields and communities.

Affordability is a central part of that commitment, and online learners will see its impact through USC Upstate's Affordable Learning Initiative. Through this effort, faculty are encouraged to adopt low-cost and no-cost course materials and to integrate open educational resources, reducing financial barriers and ensuring that students have access to high-quality content from the first day of class.

"We are proud to partner with USC Upstate to bring these high-impact programs online," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO at Risepoint. "USC Upstate's commitment to expanding access to education and supporting workforce development aligns with our mission, and together, we're creating pathways that empower learners and strengthen their communities."

To learn more about the University of South Carolina Upstate and these new programs, visit https://online.uscupstate.edu/. Applications are now open, and classes begin 6/4/2026.

About University of South Carolina Upstate

The University of South Carolina Upstate is a comprehensive regional public university in Spartanburg, serving 5,000 students through more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. USC Upstate is ranked No. 1 among Best Colleges for Veterans and No. 2 among Top Public Schools among Regional Colleges in the South. Recognized for student success and workforce readiness, the university plays a key role in South Carolina's talent pipeline. The George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics, now celebrating 15 years of educating and developing business leaders, reflects USC Upstate's commitment to regional economic growth. With nearly 33,000 alumni—most living and working in the state—USC Upstate drives regional prosperity through education, innovation and service. The Spartans compete in 15 NCAA Division I sports as a member of the Big South Conference. Learn more at uscupstate.edu.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

CONTACT: Katelynn Dugan, [email protected]

SOURCE Risepoint