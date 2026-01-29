Northwest expanding partnership with Risepoint, support of three online graduate programs

MARYVILLE, Mo. , Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Missouri State University is expanding its online program portfolio with a focus on three graduate offerings.

Northwest's partnership with education technology company Risepoint supports programs designed to expand opportunities for working professionals who serve schools, districts and community organizations across the region.

The new programs are:

While Missouri continues to face significant staffing pressures across its education workforce, particularly in high-need areas, a recent analysis from the Hunt Institute shows 43 percent of Missouri schools have at least one vacancy in special education – making it the most challenging certification area to staff in the state. As districts work to recruit and retain qualified educators and specialists, the demand for flexible and accessible education continues to grow.

The online programs offered through Northwest provide accessible options for professionals who want to step into leadership roles or fill critical roles in their communities. By expanding online offerings in fields tied to the state's most persistent workforce needs, Northwest is helping strengthen the pipeline of teachers, specialists and leaders who support Missouri's schools and communities.

The effort also builds on Northwest's longstanding commitment to meeting regional and statewide workforce needs through accessible, high-quality education. With a School of Education that consistently achieves full employment in its graduate placement, and a connected network of more than 80,000 alumni, the University continues to invest in pathways that support learners at every stage of their careers.

All courses are taught by professional faculty, ensuring students receive expert-led instruction throughout their studies.

"These programs allow us to extend our impact and strengthen how we serve the communities that rely on Northwest for prepared educators and professionals," Dr. Greg Haddock, Northwest's associate provost of graduate, international and online learning, said. "Expanding our partnership with Risepoint helps us continue to meet students where they are and offer flexible options without compromising the quality that defines a Northwest education."

Together, Northwest and Risepoint are focused on strengthening online programs that align with regional needs and remove barriers for working adults seeking to advance in their fields.

"Northwest Missouri State has a powerful legacy of impact," Fernando Bleichmar, the chief executive officer at Risepoint, said. "We are proud to expand our partnership as the University creates more accessible pathways that support local schools and empower graduates to make an impact within their community."

Interested applicants can learn more about each program by visiting the Graduate certificate in therapeutic recreation, Central office and special education director district level post-master's certificate, and Central office and superintendent district level post-master's certificate webpages.

About Northwest Missouri State University

With an enrollment of about 8,500 students, Northwest is a coeducational, primarily residential four-year university offering a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs on its campus and online. Northwest is a national model for student success that places a high emphasis on profession-based learning to help graduates get a jumpstart on their careers and build their résumés in nearly every area of study. The University's vibrant and diverse learning community also offers more than 150 student organizations. Furthermore, Northwest offers generous financial assistance, with textbooks and a laptop included in undergraduate tuition, providing students a more affordable path toward degree completion. For more information, visit nwmissouri.edu.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that partners with more than 100 universities and colleges to grow affordable, workforce-focused online programs. By supporting regional universities, Risepoint helps expand access to high-demand degrees in nursing, teaching, business and public service. Learn more at risepoint.com.

For this news release and more information about Northwest Missouri State University, visit our Media Center at www.nwmissouri.edu/media/.

SOURCE Risepoint