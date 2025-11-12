2025 State of Black Women in California Report Documents Economic and Health Disparities Faced by Black Women

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute today released its 2025 State of Black Women in California Report, one of the most comprehensive analyses to date of the economic, health, and social realities facing Black women and girls across the state.

Black women make up just 6.6% of California's female population, yet remain overrepresented in poverty, pay inequity, housing instability, and health disparities. They earn 60¢ for every dollar paid to white men, and one in four lives below the poverty line.

Authored by Kellie Todd Griffin, President & CEO of the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute, and Dr. Astrid Williams, the Institute's Research Director, the 2025 report was produced in partnership with EVITARUS, a leading public opinion research and strategic consulting firm.

Building on the 2018 and 2022 editions, this year's report combines demographic data, policy analysis, and qualitative findings from hundreds of women surveyed statewide. It captures the voices and lived experiences of more than 1,400 Black women and girls engaged through the Institute's leadership, advocacy, and career development programs.

"Black women have always been a force—raising families, building movements, holding up communities, and breaking barriers with unmatched grace and grit," said Kellie Todd Griffin, President & CEO of the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute. "But while we are often celebrated for our strength, we are far too rarely supported with the resources, respect, and recognition we deserve. This report is both a mirror and a roadmap—showing what we've endured and where we must go next. Because when Black women rise, we bring families, communities, and this entire state with us."

Key Findings

Single mothers spend nearly 70% of their income on childcare without subsidies, leaving little room to save or build wealth.

Maternal mortality is four to six times higher for Black women, and one in three delays care due to cost.

Despite these challenges, 243 Black women now serve in elected office statewide—demonstrating the power of representation and leadership.

From Data to Action

The Collective's statewide programs continue to turn research into tangible progress for women and girls across California:

California Black Women's Leadership Development Program — advancing careers through executive training in partnership with California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Holly J. Mitchell Girls Empowerment Leadership Institute — cultivating the next generation of leaders; launching February 2026 at Mount Saint Mary's University.

SheWorks California: Women's Worker Initiative — supporting unemployed and underemployed women through training, mentorship, and partnerships with LA Care and Blue Shield Community Resource Center; launching January 2026.

Black Girl Joy Day — a statewide celebration of creativity, wellness, and leadership on August 8, 2026.

The 2025 State of Black Women in California Report underscores that while systemic barriers persist, data-driven investments, policy reform, and community-led action can transform outcomes for generations to come.

Download the full 2025 State of Black Women in California report here .

About the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute

The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute (CABWCEI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic empowerment of Black women and girls across California. Through research, policy advocacy, and leadership development, CABWCEI works to dismantle systemic barriers and create pathways to success for Black women at all levels.

