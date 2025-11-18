California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute Launches the Holly J. Mitchell Girls Empowerment Leadership Institute in partnership with Mount Saint Mary's University

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute (CABWCEI), in partnership with Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles (MSMU), proudly announces the launch of the Holly J. Mitchell Girls Empowerment Leadership Institute, a groundbreaking leadership academy designed to prepare the next generation of Black women leaders.

"Our mission is far bigger than a program—it is a movement to ensure that Black girls recognize the brilliance, leadership, and power already within them," said CABWCEI President and CEO Kellie Todd Griffin. "When we create spaces where Black girls are affirmed, prepared, and positioned to lead, we are not just shaping individual futures—we are reshaping the future of California. Through this Institute, we are planting the seeds for the next generation of visionaries, problem-solvers, and trailblazers who will transform our communities and our world."

Named in honor of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, who serves the city's 2nd District, the Institute reflects her lifelong dedication to empowering young people and advancing opportunities for women and girls.

"Data from the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute and Mount Saint Mary's University consistently show the disparities that overwhelmingly impact Black girls and women. With this program, we have an opportunity to help change that trajectory by proactively investing in the success of Black girls—an investment that strengthens our communities as a whole," said Supervisor Mitchell. "I am honored to put forward this program in partnership with CABWCEI and MSMU. It is a powerful affirmation that Black girls deserve every opportunity to lead, dream boldly, and change the world."

The 7-month program, hosted at MSMU's Doheny Campus, will empower middle school and high school girls, particularly those from underserved communities, through monthly sessions focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and college readiness. Each session combines academic enrichment with mentorship from accomplished Black women leaders, giving participants the skills, confidence, and networks to thrive in school, career, and civic life.

"Mount Saint Mary's University is honored to partner with CABWCEI to launch this transformative program," Ann McElaney-Johnson, PhD, President of Mount Saint Mary's University said. "The Holly J. Mitchell Girls Empowerment Leadership Institute embodies our shared belief in the power of education and mentorship to transform lives. Together, we are empowering the next generation to lead with confidence, purpose and impact"

Applications are now open. There is a modest application fee for the program, which will be tuition-free for its inaugural cohort. For more information and to submit an application, visit our website at https://www.cablackwomenscollective.org/hollyjmitchellgeli .

"The Holly J. Mitchell Girls Empowerment Leadership Institute is the type of program that I wish I had experienced," added Dr. Krishuana Hines-Gaither, PhD, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Partnership at Mount Saint Mary's University. "Within a cohort model, girls will cultivate their leadership skills while being mentored and supported by esteemed facilitators. We are delighted to partner with the CABWCEI to offer a meaningful experience to program participants. This collaboration exemplifies our university's long-standing commitment to leadership development and community engagement."

About The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute

The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic empowerment of Black women and girls across California. Through research, policy advocacy, and leadership development, CABWCEI works to dismantle systemic barriers and create pathways to success for Black women at all levels.

About Mount Saint Mary's University

Mount Saint Mary's is the only women's university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. The University is known nationally for its research on issues impacting women and girls, its innovative health and science programs, and its commitment to community service. As a leading liberal arts institution, Mount Saint Mary's provides year-round, flexible, and online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Weekend, evening, and graduate programs are open to all. Mount alums are engaged, active global citizens who use their knowledge and skills to better themselves, their communities and the world.

For Press Inquiries:

Evan Seymour

[email protected]

SOURCE CA Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute