California Black Women's Collective Launches SheWorks to Advance Economic Mobility for Black Women in Southern California

New workforce initiative provides training, mentorship, and employment pathways for unemployed, underemployed, and system-impacted women

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute today announced the launch of SheWorks, a workforce development program that helps Black women in Los Angeles secure stable, well-paying jobs through skill training, mentorship, and partnerships with employers who value equity.

Applications for the first SheWorks cohort open this fall for women living in Southern California, with priority given to residents of Los Angeles County. The program runs from January 24 to May 16, 2026, and offers no-cost training, coaching, and career development support. Women who are unemployed, underemployed, or rebuilding their lives after incarceration are encouraged to apply. To learn more or to partner with the program, visit the website or email [email protected].

More than 300,000 Black women nationwide have lost their jobs this year, a number that highlights long-standing barriers to opportunity. SheWorks responds by providing a community-based model for economic mobility, designed to help women move from surviving to thriving in California's workforce.

"When Black women work, families and communities rise," said Kellie Todd Griffin, President and CEO of the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute. "SheWorks is about more than employment. It's about creating spaces where Black women can build careers, access opportunity, and lead with dignity and purpose. This program ensures that economic mobility for Black women isn't just a goal—it's a reality."

SheWorks offers practical tools and a supportive network that help women prepare for success in today's economy. Participants will gain career coaching, resume development, and interview preparation; training in digital skills, technology, and leadership; mentorship and peer support from Black women professionals; access to employers committed to fair hiring and advancement; and financial literacy and wellness resources that promote long-term stability. The initiative also connects participants with community partners and organizations that offer additional training, social services, and employment opportunities.

By aligning business, government, and community leaders, the program aims to strengthen California's workforce while addressing the specific barriers that keep Black women from achieving economic security. The first cohort will begin on January 24 at L.A. Care/Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center in Long Beach. Partial funding for this program was provided by The LA Fed.

About The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute

The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic empowerment of Black women and girls across California. Through research, policy advocacy, and leadership development, CABWCEI works to dismantle systemic barriers and create pathways to success for Black women at all levels.

