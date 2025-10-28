2025 'Study Beijing' Education Exhibition Concludes Successfully in Tashkent

BEJING, Oct. 28, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The 2025 "Study Beijing" Education Exhibition concluded successfully in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on October 23, showcasing Beijing's educational excellence and fostering China-Uzbekistan academic cooperation. Organized by Beijing Municipal Education Commission and hosted by Beijing International Education Exchange Center, the event featured nine leading Beijing institutions including Beihang University, Central University of Finance and Economics, China Agricultural University, Renmin University of China, Beijing Jiaotong University, Beijing Forestry University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, China University of Geosciences, and Beijing College of Finance and Commerce.

In his opening address, Sun Changdong, First Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, emphasized the exhibition's role in advancing the Belt and Road educational initiatives. "This platform facilitates direct dialogue and practical cooperation between our nations," he stated. Ms. Rikhsieva Gulchekhra Shavkatovna, Rector of Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, emphasized the relevance of Beijing's educational models to the needs of Uzbek students.

Beijing delegation head Zhang Wei announced expanded cooperation in teacher training, curriculum development, and student exchanges. The delegation secured multiple partnerships, with Central University of Finance and Economics and Beijing Forestry University offering scholarships to Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. China Agricultural University presented scholarships to Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers and issued pre-admission notices to two Uzbek students.

On October 24, Beijing College of Finance and Commerce established a student recruitment base at the affiliated high school of Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, witnessed by educational officials from both nations. This milestone strengthens practical cooperation and cultural exchange channels.

The exhibition attracted 1,300 visitors, including representatives from 15 local educational institutions. Participating universities showcased academic programs, scholarship opportunities, and provided on-site consultation on applications and certification. Current Beijing-based students shared firsthand experiences, offering authentic insights into studying in China. "I'm inspired to pursue digital cultural design in Beijing," said Askarov Bekzod, a local high school student. "The scholarship information and study experiences shared have strengthened my confidence."

Beijing's education delegation plans to use Tashkent as a hub to align with Uzbekistan's educational development plans, contributing to Belt and Road talent cultivation. This event reinforces Beijing's position as an international education center and enhances the "Study Beijing" brand's global influence.

