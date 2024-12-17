2025 SUBARU FORESTER EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

For 2024, IIHS instituted new requirements in side impact protection, pedestrian crash prevention, and moderate front overlap tests

New 2025 Subaru Forester earned top "Good" rating for pedestrian front crash prevention

As of December 2024 , Subaru Forester has received IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award 18 times since 2007, more than any other small SUV i

, Subaru Forester has received IIHS award 18 times since 2007, more than any other small SUV Starting price at $29,695 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today its new 2025 Forester (excluding Wilderness trim) received the highest possible TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for crash safety and crash avoidance and mitigation.

2025 Subaru Forester

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The new 2025 Subaru Forester continues our long-running commitment to delivering vehicles designed to the highest safety standards. The Forester's exceptional performance in safety evaluations is part of its history and what our customers expect from Subaru. Being recognized by the IIHS with its top rating is an honor."

To qualify for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must earn "Good" ratings for small overlap front and updated side tests, an "Acceptable" or "Good" rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, an "Acceptable" or "Good" rating is required for the updated moderate front crash test.

Since 2007, the Subaru Forester has received the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award 18 times, more than any other small SUVi. What's more, Subaru has earned more IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand since 2013, as of December 2024.

The new 2025 Subaru Forester is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels and has a starting price of $29,695 and is sold at retailers nationwide now. The 2025 Forester features a new sleek, stylish exterior with a quieter and more refined interior. The award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard on all trim levels, as well as Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Steering Responsive LED headlights. All Foresters are equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced capability and control. Additional available active safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Emergency Stop Assist.

For the full list of 2024 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

i The 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award does not apply to the 2024 Forester. The 2025 Subaru Forester received the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

720.231.0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.