XLE and Limited Grades Both with Toyota Hybrid System and AWD Standard

Impressive 240 HP Hybrid System Net Output with EPA-Estimated 38 MPG Combined Rating

Stylish Exterior with Monochromatic Grille, Sleek Design, and Available 21-inch Wheels

Premium Interior with Seating for Five and Fold-Flat Second Row for a 6.5-foot Long Cargo Area

Quiet Cabin with Standard Leather-trimmed Seating, Soft Touch Materials, and Available Panoramic Glass Roof

12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia Touchscreen and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever 2025 Toyota Crown Signia brings striking style and fashionable function to Toyota's SUV lineup. With a flowing silhouette, spacious premium interior, and stylish color choices, the Crown Signia is an impeccable package that's sure to turn heads. Available in a choice of XLE and Limited grades, it also brings capable, efficient performance with standard electronic on-demand All Wheel Drive and the Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) system. Earning an EPA--estimated combined 38 MPG rating and delivering 240 net system horsepower, the Crown Signia makes an all-new statement for the modern crossover.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia’s Command Performance Starts this Summer

The Crown Signia's sleek design gives it a dynamic profile, thanks to its long, sweeping roofline, monochromatic grille, and wide front and rear fenders. On the inside, its spacious cabin has a premium feel with unique color combinations, bronze-metallic finished accents, and standard leather-trimmed seating. The Crown Signia also comes with a fully digital gauge cluster, piano key controls, and the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system standard, and has an available 11-speaker JBL® Premium audio system, to give it just the right balance of tech and entertainment.

The first-ever Toyota Crown Signia has the advantages that drivers love about crossover Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV), which bring car-like driving and SUV functionality. Its high seating position, with a hip point of 25.8-inches, gives the Crown Signia an elevated view of the road and easy ingress/egress. When the need for carrying extra gear calls, it has plenty of interior cargo space, with over 68 cubic feet of storage with rear seats folded flat (without panoramic glass roof equipped). When heavier items are on the agenda, it can tow up to 2,700 pounds.

The Toyota Crown Signia comes well-equipped at a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) that starts at $43,590 for the XLE grade and $47,990 for the Limited grade, excluding Delivery Processing and Handling fee. Models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships later this Summer.

Two Grades, 100% Hybrid, 100% All Wheel Drive

The 2025 Crown Signia brings a unique combination of style, comfort and performance. Available in XLE and Limited grades, both in a choice of five color options that includes Storm Cloud or Black as standard options and, Bronze Age, Finish Line Red, or Oxygen White as premium paint options. Interior colors come in a choice of Black or Saddle Tan.

The Crown Signia also comes equipped with great standard features across both grades like leather-trimmed seating, a leather-trimmed heated tilt/telescoping steering wheel with push button controls, Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system with 12.3-inch touchscreen, leather-trimmed shift knob, power windows with auto up/down function, height adjustable hands-free rear power liftgate, and cargo area tonneau cover.

LED projector low and high beam headlights with Automatic High Beam function and LED taillights also come standard. For an added premium touch, heated power outside mirrors with turn signal and blind spot warning indicators and power-folding feature also come standard.

The XLE grade comes equipped with the 2.5-liter Toyota HEV system, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive with three selectable drive modes,19-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, heated and ventilated powered front seats, heated outboard seats in the rear, the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System with 12.3-inch touchscreen, and six speaker audio system, standard.

The Limited grade comes equipped with all of the great XLE features and adds dark gray metallic finished 21-inch, LED headlights with auto-leveling feature, 7-spoke alloy wheels, a fixed glass panoramic roof, 11-speaker JBL® Premium audio system, a digital rear view mirror, Digital Key capability for using a smartphone to access and start the vehicle (active trial/subscription to Toyota Remote Connect required), and rain sensing windshield wipers.

There is also an available Advanced Technology Package on Limited grade that includes a Panoramic View Monitor, Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist *, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, and Outer Mirrors with Puddle Lights and Reverse Tilt-Down feature.

Spacious First Class Cabin

With seating for up to five, the Toyota Crown Signia provides exemplary comfort with standard leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats that can be adjusted to three levels. A smooth, high-quality leather-trim provides a luxe feel in the cabin, with double stitching, , and fillet piping that flows up to the headrest. Moderate bolsters cradle the front seat passengers, and the rear seats have a lounge-like design with a modern feel.

Up front, 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats make for comfortable cruise, and a driver's seat with memory function adds another layer of convenience. Front seat adjustments include slide, recline, tilt, height adjust, and lumbar support. Rear seats include ample cushioning and bolster support for maximum enjoyment.

Dual zone climate control is also standard, as accessed via a thin illuminated control panel that runs along the dashboard, just below the multimedia screen, along with other frequently used functions. For added interior temperature control, windows on both grades are made from High Solar Energy Absorbing glass.

All Toyota Crown Signia grades also receive a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster with selectable gauges. Drivers can choose different display layouts with the push of a button, including a Hybrid System Indicator that shows system output and regeneration status to encourage eco-driving habits. As used on other Toyota hybrid models, the display suggests optimal amounts of acceleration for eco-driving.

Toyota Crown Signia Limited grade includes a standard fixed panoramic moonroof. For added function and ambience, in-cabin LED lighting adds a premium feel. Illumination includes overhead and front/rear footwell lighting, cup holders, USB ports, door handle accents, and the rear cargo area.

To aid outward visibility, the Limited grade comes with an available Panoramic View Monitor on the Advanced Tech Package, which provides a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle's surroundings . Both XLE and Limited have a backup camera with projected path and dynamic gridlines, standard. For additional convenience, a Smart Key System that works on all four doors is also standard on both grades.

A Sanctuary on the Road

For customers who seek premium experiences in a vehicle, keeping unwanted noise out is paramount. The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia's cabin brings that priority quietly home. Rather than simply aiming at a "numbers" goal for sound level (decibels), Toyota engineers created a calm atmosphere conducive to enjoying easy conversation or hearing music in cleaner detail. The Toyota Crown Signia is assembled at the Tsutsumi Plant in Aichi, Japan and uses the same TNGA-K platform that underpins the Crown sedan.

The high-strength TNGA-K platform is the first defense against noise intrusion, curbing vibration through the steering, floor and structure. Suspension tuning resists road surface disturbances and tire noise is reduced via strategically placed insulation and thoughtful tire/wheel construction. Engineers also undertook extensive analysis of noise transmission paths and filled spaces around door frames, window openings and wiring harnesses for enhanced cabin quietness. Even the inner rocker and bulkhead are connected with adhesive to minimize noise.

The Toyota Crown Signia also uses acoustic glass on the front driver and passenger side windows to minimize noise in the cabin. Insulation and body sealing material are placed throughout the structure, between the engine bay and cabin, under the carpeting and above the headliner for additional sound-deadening. The materials and their placement were optimized to minimize noise in the frequencies that typically interfere with conversation.

The Signature Hybrid

The 2025 Crown Signia is equipped with the Toyota Hybrid System (THS), standard. This system's primary components include a 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine, a hybrid transaxle, and a bi-polar Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery. All these systems work together, using a combination of a gas engine and electric motors to drive the vehicle's wheels for a balance of optimum power and fuel efficiency, depending on the driving conditions.

The hybrid transaxle houses four components: two electric motor-generators (MG1 and MG2); a single planetary gear; and a reduction gear to the final drive. MG1 serves primarily as a generator, driven by the gasoline engine, and provides a charge to hybrid battery. It also serves as the engine's starter motor. MG2 drives the front wheels alone or in tandem with the internal combustion engine as needed. MG2 also acts as a generator, recovering kinetic energy when coasting or braking and converting it to electrical charge for the battery. In certain conditions, MG2 can also power the vehicle in full electric (EV) mode at low speeds.

The Crown Signia's 230.4V bi-polar NiMH traction battery has a capacity of 5.0 Ahr and stores electricity for use by the motor generators. The battery is a compact unit that is located entirely beneath the rear seats, avoiding any intrusion in the rear cargo area. Its bi-polar construction helps reduce the overall battery size and weight, and benefits performance, since bipolar electrodes minimize the internal electrical resistance.

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine uses variable valve timing to utilize the efficiency of Atkinson cycle operation. This timing provides a shorter compression stroke and longer power stroke, resulting in excellent fuel efficiency and low emissions. The engine turns MG1 to charge the battery and provides power to the front wheels alongside MG2. Pairing this engine with Crown Signia's standard electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission provides exceptionally smooth, shift-free power delivery.

Crown Signia also comes standard with selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes that let the driver tailor drivetrain performance. SPORT mode sharpens throttle response, enhancing the fun-to-drive experience. ECO mode changes the throttle and climate control logic to maximize efficiency, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. Additionally, an EV (Electric Vehicle) mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

Overall, the Toyota Hybrid System delivers an EPA- estimated 39/37/38 MPG (city/highway/combined) rating and the Crown Signia can go from zero to 60 MPH in 7.1 seconds.

Elevated Handling with Standard AWD

The Toyota Crown Signia delivers the best of both worlds: sedan-like driving comfort and SUV versatility. It has a 6.7-inch ground clearance, 74-inch overall width, and 112.2-inch wheelbase for a firmly planted, car-like feel. The 25.8-inch hip point gives it a lifted seating position for easy ingress and egress and an elevated view of the road.

Equipped with Toyota's electronic On-Demand AWD standard, the Crown Signia's AWD system takes maximum advantage of the hybrid powertrain's benefits while also being capable of towing up to 2,700 pounds.

Instead of using a transfer case and driveshaft to send power to the rear wheels, the AWD system employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor (MGR) to send power to the rear wheels when needed, like when cornering or in slippery conditions. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled between 100:0 and 20:80, for enhanced fuel efficiency and comfortable driving performance. MGR not only provides power to the rear wheels but can also deliver power proactively in ideal conditions to improve driving dynamics and act as a generator, providing charge to the Hybrid battery when coasting or braking.

A blend of lightweight, high-strength materials support rigidity, like a ring frame structure in the rear, a combination of plate spot and laser welds on the body, and the use of structural adhesive throughout the frame. The steering gearbox is mounted directly to the suspension cross member for a direct steering feel that minimizes line correction. Aero-stabilizing underbody panels with a "stepped" texture help control airflow under the vehicle a firmly planted ride.

Toyota Crown Signia's suspension consists of a MacPherson-type strut in the front and multilink rear suspension. Toyota engineers focused on reducing vibrations felt by the driver and passengers and have equipped Crown Signia's suspension with swing valve shock absorbers, a soft suspension bushing, and a dynamic damper on the front suspension. Polyurethane coated coil springs in the front help provide a smooth ride and high-damping structural adhesive on the body and reinforced seat mounting points reduces shake generated by the road.

Toyota Crown Signia's handling is bolstered by an electronically controlled brake system featuring Active Cornering Assist, which engages the stability control to reduce understeer in certain cornering situations, so the driver feels the enhanced agility, not the system's operation.

Creature Comfort for All

Toyota Crown Signia keeps drivers and passengers plugged-in when it comes to charging devices. A vertical wireless Qi charger with charge indicator in the middle console holds a device in place while charging and maximizes space. There are also three USB-C and a 12V charging port for use in the front seat, standard. For rear seat passengers, two USB-Type C ports are standard.

The front seat cup holder is designed with everyday functionality in mind. Its recessed design helps prevent drinks from spilling over to the shifter side and there is also a partition in the middle of the cup holder, maximizing its utility to fit long items like phones, tablets, and wallets. Bottle holders add storage on the front doors, along with one water bottle holder on each rear door.

In the rear, passengers will enjoy the comfort and convenience of dedicated air vents, two cup holders, a rear bottle holder, and seatback pockets standard. Cargo space is abundant on Crown Signia with a rear deck that's made for an active lifestyle, including a tonneau cover and aluminum scuff plate.

When there is a need for more room, the Crown Signia's 60/40 second-row fold-flat seats with extension panel are ready to accommodate cargo needs. Once folded flat, the cargo area becomes a six-and-a-half-foot long storage area, ready to accommodate items like skis, golf clubs, or luggage. The rear power liftgate allows for hands-free operation, and an easy-to-use rear seat release can be accessed from rear liftgate opening.

Connected Services

The Toyota Crown Signia comes with a variety of connected service capabilities and trials:

Drive Connect* : Includes one-year trial subscription of Cloud Navigation with Google Points of Interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant with Hey, Toyota, and Destination Assist.

: Includes one-year trial subscription of Cloud Navigation with Google Points of Interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant with Hey, Toyota, and Destination Assist. Service Connect* : Includes up to 10-year trial subscription with personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports.

: Includes up to 10-year trial subscription with personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports. Safety Connect* : Includes up to 10-year trial subscription with Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator.

: Includes up to 10-year trial subscription with Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Wi-Fi Connect*: Includes up-to a 30-day or 3GB trial (whichever comes first) with AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot and Integrated Streaming Apple Music® and Amazon Music compatibility; Integrated Streaming requires separate subscriptions to third-party provider services.

Includes up-to a 30-day or 3GB trial (whichever comes first) with AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot and Integrated Streaming Apple Music® and Amazon Music compatibility; Integrated Streaming requires separate subscriptions to third-party provider services. Remote Connect*: Includes 1-year trial subscription; Remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your mobile phone or smartwatch. Includes Digital Key capability on Limited Grade, which allows drivers and guests to use a smartphone as a key fob.

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G network dependent.

Safety & Convenience

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will come with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) standard. This suite of active safety and driver assistance technologies includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

It also has additional convenience features such as Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Safe Exit Alert. An Advanced Technology package is also available on the Limited grade, adding Front Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is also equipped with eight airbags, including side curtain airbags. Toyota's Star Safety System includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Braking System, and Smart Stop Technology.

The Crown Signia Limited grade has the available advanced functionality of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) when equipped with the Limited grade's Advanced Technology Package and an active Drive Connect subscription or trial. TJA is a feature that helps ease the burden of a stressful stop-and-go traffic jam by providing control of the vehicle steering, braking and acceleration at speeds under 25 mph. TJA is to be used in accordance with applicable laws, and the driver monitor camera must confirm the driver's eyes are on the road for hands-free operation. The required Drive Connect subscription for Traffic Jam Assist comes as a 1-year trial on the Limited grade.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)*

Grade MSRP MY25 Toyota Crown XLE Hybrid AWD $43,590 Toyota Crown Limited Hybrid AWD $47,990 **Excludes Delivery Processing and Handling Fee of $1,395



Packages and Paint Options MSRP MY25 Advanced Technology Package (Available on Limited Grade Only) • Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) with Perimeter Scan • Power-folding outside mirrors with puddle lights and reverse tilt-down feature • Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) (Drive Connect trial or subscription required) • Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA) • Lane Change Assist (LCA) • Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking $1,865 Standard Paint Colors • Storm Cloud • Black -- Premium Paint Colors • Finish Line Red • Oxygen White • Bronze Age $425

Limited Warranty & ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

Toyota Crown Signia also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

