Styled with a New Ridge Green Exterior, Ultrasuede Interior, Bronze Wheels, Spoiler and Hakone Badge

All 2025 GR86's Handling Dynamics Improved with Retuned Shocks, Electric Power Steering and more

Arriving at Toyota Dealerships in Fall 2024

PLANO, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A blast from the past is returning for the 2025 model year. Paying tribute to the Hakone Turnpike in Japan, not far from Tokyo, Toyota is reintroducing the GR86 Hakone special edition. Born to hit the streets in style, the GR86 Hakone special edition is sure to turn heads with its bold Ridge Green exterior color.

2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition Puts a Modern Twist on an Icon

Built off the GR86 Premium grade, the Hakone special edition will have a choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and will be powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine generating 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. The special edition will feature 18-inch satin bronze-finished wheels, a color-keyed duck-tail spoiler, black accents and a Hakone badge.

On the inside, customers will find Ultrasuede® sport seats with tan leather trim and stitching. A Hakone special edition shift knob with bronze accents sits front and center and a GR special edition plaque adds to the unique look and feel.

Brembo® Brakes and SACHS Dampers come standard on the Hakone special edition providing a stellar driving experience with industry-leading features.

There will only be 860 units produced for the U.S. market for 2025. Customers can expect the Hakone special edition and all GR86 grades to arrive at Toyota dealerships in the Fall of 2024. The Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price for the GR86 Hakone special edition and the complete GR86 2025 lineup will be shared later this year.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Inspired Driving Performance

The GR engineering team is always looking to take learnings from the track and include them on GR cars. For 2025, GR86 shock absorbers have been re-tuned to help improve handling response and a sense of ground contact. Throttle mapping revised to increase the ease of "blipping," an action commonly used when performing heel-toe downshifts in a motorsport setting. Furthermore, engine torque control has been adopted to provide a more direct throttle response and linearity, which in turn improves ease of control at all speeds. The Electric Power Steering has also been re-tuned for a more responsive handling feel and an improved sense of direct contact with the road.

The GR86 Hakone special edition comes standard with SACHS Dampers and Brembo® Brakes. A Performance Package is also available as an option on other 2025 GR86 grades that include these features. The SACHS Dampers are filled with high-pressure nitrogen and oil and are designed to absorb vibrations across a wide range of speeds, maximize ground contact, and support firm, stable steering, while also balancing road feedback and ride comfort. The red-painted Brembo 4-piston front and 2-piston rear brake calipers clamp down on smooth surfaced 12.8 x 1.3-in front rotors, with 12.4 x .79-in. rotors in the rear. The brake pad area is 11.6-in2 in the front and 4.9-in2 in the rear.

The dampers and brakes complement the GR86's chassis, which is known for its taut, responsive feel. Crafted from a combination of high-strength steel, hot-stamped steel, and aluminum, each material in the frame is strategically placed to bring drivers a balance of roll and pitch that maximizes control. Up front it uses diagonal cross members and high-strength fasteners to join the front suspension and frame together. At the rear, a full ring structure and high-strength fasteners connect the frame and suspension mounts. For additional reinforcement, structural adhesive has been added throughout the underbody. Altogether creating a cohesive, connected frame.

Lightweight and Fun

All GR86 models pack in modern engineering, tech, and convenience – while sticking to the lightweight sports car roots.

Weighing in at just 2,811 pounds for the manual transmission equipped Base grade model, and at 2,851 pounds for the automatic version, the GR86 is among the lightest sports cars on the market. An aluminum hood, front fenders and roof panel help keep the weight down on the body. While details such as the use of structural adhesives in the frame and seats that are over six pounds lighter than the prior generation 86, help save precious ounces in the name of maximum control.

The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter FA-24 engine delivers 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque and is tuned so that peak torque arrives at 3,700 RPM, resulting in a responsive and powerful driving experience. Zero-to-60 acceleration comes in at 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual transmission, and 6.6 seconds for the available six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission (ECT-i). With either transmission, the GR86 comes equipped with a Torsen® limited-slip rear differential for enhanced traction while cornering.

Sports car purists will love GR86's 6-speed manual transmission. With the push of a button, drivers can engage Track mode or switch off Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). And on the automatic transmission GR86, additional clutch discs and a high-capacity torque converter allow for smooth delivery of the 2.4-liter engine's higher power and torque.

On the inside of GR86, drivers will experience a low-slung, driver-focused cockpit with digital instrument panel, push-button start, HVAC system with LED dials and piano-key switches, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated controls for the audio system. For the 6-speed automatic, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters offer enthusiasts a dynamic driving experience. The manual downshift mode has also increased by maximum 1600 RPM to allow for a higher RPM downshift. Drivers can choose between Normal, Sport or Snow modes. When in Sport mode, the transmission senses brake and accelerator operation and vehicle behavior to automatically select the optimal gear, bringing drivers the control they want.

An 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with a six-speaker audio system comes standard on the Base grade and an eight-speaker system is standard on the Hakone special edition and Premium grade. For seating, the Premium grade comes with Ultrasuede® and leather-trim with black stitching, six-way adjustable front seats with two-level heating. The Base grade has six-way adjustable black G-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters. Rear seats include Ultrasuede trim on the Premium and sport fabric on the Base grade.

GR86 Safety & Connected Services

All Toyota GR86 models come standard with an Active Safety Suite. On Automatic Transmission models this suite includes Pre-Collision Braking System, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Sway Warning and Automatic High Beams. Manual Transmission models include Pre-Collision Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and Rear Sonar Warning. An anti-theft system with engine immobilizer and alarm are also standard.

Toyota's Star Safety System™ also comes standard on all models, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). It also includes Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Track Mode and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, including a driver's knee airbag.

Experience convenience and peace of mind with GR86's Connected Services* trials, including a one-year trial subscription of Safety Connect* with Emergency Assistance Button and Enhanced Roadside Assistance ; a one-year trial of Service Connect which includes receiving personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports; and, a one-year trial of Remote Connect so you can remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your smartwatch, allowing you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers. For more details, please visit toyota.com/connected-services.

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G Network-dependent

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of any 2025 GR86 comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR86 owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation. ToyotaCare is a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

