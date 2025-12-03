Toyota Releases 2025 North American Environmental Sustainability Report

Highlights Investment in Multi-Pathway Approach to Work Toward Carbon Neutrality Goal

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America announces the publication of its 2025 North American Environmental Sustainability Report (the "Report"), an annual report highlighting company initiatives across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"In North America, we focus on creating a positive impact on both society and the planet," said Tim Hilgeman, senior director of environmental sustainability, Toyota Motor North America. "During fiscal year 2025, Toyota celebrated many environmental achievements, including key targets set in the reduction of single-use plastics and increased dealer participation in sustainability programs. We are looking forward to the continued momentum on the targets set for each of the environmental focus areas."

The Report outlines Toyota's environmental strategy, while highlighting the company's advancements in its four priority areas—Carbon, Circular Economy, Water and Biodiversity. The Report also presents data in an organized environmental metrics table and includes a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) context index with disclosures aligned with GRI standards.

Highlights found in this year's Report include:

Carbon

83% of Toyota and Lexus models available for purchase or lease in North America now have an electrified option, and more are on the way. Explore Toyota's electrified lineup here.

32% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 (operations-related) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions vs. FY2019.

At the end of FY2025, 114 dealerships participated in our dealer engagement program which helps dealers improve their environmental performance. Through the end of the fiscal year, participating dealers have reduced their use of electricity from non-renewable sources by 20%.

Circular Economy

Reduced single-use plastics at on-site food service by over 75% as of FY2025, meaning the five-year target has been met.

Reduced the use of single-use packaging materials by almost 31% compared to FY2018, which is above the five-year target of 25%.

See our story, What Goes Around, Comes Around: How Recycled Aluminum Plays a Key Role at Toyota, for an example of how Toyota recycles.

Water

Achieved a 6.7% decrease in the current year for the number of gallons of water withdrawn per vehicle manufactured when compared to FY2021.

Water consumption decreased 15% in FY2025 compared to FY2024, and 40% compared to FY2020.

To learn more about saving fresh water and protecting water ecosystems, visit our Commitment to Water Stewardship.

Biodiversity

An added 6,185 acres of pollinator habitat were developed in FY2025 through collaboration with Pollinator Partnership (P2) and the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF). This brings the total number of acres to 20,616 since 2022. For more information, see our story on Toyota's Commitment to Enhancing Pollinator Habitat.

Conservation programs at 17 of our sites covering over 640 acres have achieved Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification, a voluntary certification standard.

Top 10 facilities with high overall biodiversity significance scores were identified using the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment (IBAT) tool.

To stay informed about the progress of ongoing projects and for real-time updates or feature stories, visit Toyota's Environment Sustainability website. The site offers a comprehensive view of agreements, announcements, and initiatives, highlighting the dynamic nature of Toyota's environmental sustainability journey.

LOOKING AHEAD

Toyota remains deeply committed to its global vision of sustainability and continues to pursue initiatives with the mindset to reduce our environmental footprint while creating a positive impact on both society and the planet.

"Toyota has an unwavering commitment to sustainability," said Sandra Phillips, chief sustainability officer, Toyota Motor North America. "This includes the great progress embodied in our latest Environmental Report, and more broadly how we develop our people, invest in our communities, and create accessible products for our customers."

Building on the foundation laid in previous years, our North American team has worked closely across divisions to develop targets for our 8th Environmental Action Plan which goes into action during fiscal year 2027. This plan focuses on three critical areas: striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, contributing to the establishment of a circular economy, and participating in nature-positive activities.

To view the complete Report, visit Toyota's Environmental Sustainability Website.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

