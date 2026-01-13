2025 VETTY Awards® Winners Exemplify Marketing Excellence in Animal Health Care Worldwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC is pleased to announce today the winners of the 2025 VETTY Awards®, an international awards program that recognizes marketing excellence in the animal health care industry.

The winners of this year's awards represent the best in advertising, public relations, digital, video, social, design, events, promotions, educational materials and other projects developed to promote the contributions of the animal health care industry to help animals of all kinds everywhere.

During VMX 2026, which will take place January 17-21, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, VETTY Awards® winners will be recognized within the Expo Hall, one of the largest trade shows in the animal health care industry. Pictured above is the tradeshow booth from VMX 2025. (COURTESY PHOTO PROVIDED BY NAVC)

"Each year, the VETTY Awards® honors the top marketing champions in animal health care, and this year was no exception," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "Like athletic champions who separate themselves by fractions of a second, these winners excelled where it mattered most — precision, creativity, and results — with stellar campaigns across all channels. NAVC is proud to celebrate their work and impact on our industry."

Veterinary industry nonprofit and for-profit organizations and agencies around the globe were invited to submit their projects for consideration during the 2025 awards program. Entrants included agencies and companies in veterinary clinics, pet pharmaceuticals, foods, diagnostic equipment, professional associations, advocacy groups and more. Each entry was rigorously reviewed by a judging panel, comprised of leaders in the creative marketing field, to ensure the highest standards of excellence were maintained.

The 2025 VETTY Awards® Grand Prize Winners include:

To view a complete list of winners, visit TheVETTYs.com/winners/2025-winners.

NAVC, the world's leading not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community, introduced the VETTY Awards® competition in 2017 to recognize and reward marketing that helps fuel the rapidly growing animal health industry. The VETTY Awards® has become a prestigious international awards program, attracting entries from around the world and recognizing the best in marketing animal health care products, programs and services.

VETTY Awards® winners will be recognized at the 43rd annual VMX, which takes place January 17-21 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Presented by the NAVC, VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference, with more than 1,300 hours of continuing education, world-class entertainment and its award-winning VMX Expo Hall featuring all that's new in veterinary medicine. As the first veterinary conference of the year, VMX sets direction for the industry.

All VETTY Awards® winners will be featured inside the VMX Expo Hall and recognized during a special NAVC VETTY Awards® & Media Reception on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. During the reception, winners will receive their medals and certificates and Grand Prize Winners will be recognized and accept their crystal awards on stage during a ceremony attended by marketing leaders from around the animal health industry and world.

For more information about the VETTY Awards®, visit www.TheVETTYs.com.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) association dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

