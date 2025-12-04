2025's Leading Network Monitoring Solutions Ranked by Info-Tech Research Group for Visibility and Operational Resilience

Using data from authentic end-user reviews, Info-Tech Research Group's 2025 Network Monitoring Data Quadrant Report highlights the top user-rated solutions that deliver measurable value through real-time insight, rapid issue resolution, and proactive network control. The report draws on feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform to help enterprises select platforms that strengthen reliability and operational resilience.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The 2025 Network Monitoring (NM) Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in research and advisory, identifies the top six NM solutions for the year in the enterprise segment. Based on end-user data from SoftwareReviews, the firm's platform for software-buying insights and a leading source of data-driven evaluations of software providers, the report helps organizations evaluate the best solutions to proactively detect network performance issues, optimize network performance, and strengthen overall operational resilience.

Network monitoring solutions are essential for visibility and control over network performance and security. As networks become more complex and threats grow increasingly sophisticated, real-time oversight has become a critical requirement. Organizations need solutions that move beyond basic monitoring, delivering proactive detection and rapid response capabilities. The most effective solutions align with business objectives, address today's evolving threat landscape, and provide actionable insights to maintain uptime, optimize performance, and protect critical infrastructure.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likelihood to recommend, feature scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 943 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top solutions for the 2025 Network Monitoring Data Quadrant Report. The findings help organizations evaluate top solutions that deliver enhanced visibility across networks, faster detection and response to issues, and greater confidence in maintaining secure and reliable operations.

The 2025 Network Monitoring – Enterprise Champions are as follows:

Datadog, 8.2 CS, ranked high for its traffic monitoring feature.

LogicMonitor Platform, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

Paessler PRTG, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its network analytics capabilities.

Riverbed Observability, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its traffic monitoring feature.

SolarWinds NPM, 8.0 CS, ranked high for its network performance management.

Progress WhatsUp Gold, 8.0 CS, ranked high for its vendor support.

"Enterprises can no longer afford to manage complex networks with legacy tools. The days of chasing alerts and stitching together dashboards are over," says Justin St-Maurice, Technical Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group. "AIOps is not a luxury; it is a strategic necessity. Modern AIOps platforms deliver the single pane of clarity and control that traditional monitoring systems failed to provide. They offer real-time visibility and intelligent, predictive diagnostics, empowering teams to move from reactive firefighting to proactive anticipation of issues. Leading solutions enable IT leaders to not only strengthen reliability and optimize performance, but also fundamentally safeguard business continuity in an environment where network health is the bedrock of customer experience and operational success."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Top Network Monitoring Solutions of 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the Data Quadrant or Emotional Footprint reports, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

