2026 AGILE To Address Artificial Intelligence and Growing Complexity Facing Care at Home Leaders

Conference focuses on responsible AI adoption and leadership decision-making amid increasing regulatory scrutiny

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in healthcare operations, leaders across home health, hospice and home care are navigating increased complexity and heightened regulatory scrutiny tied to oversight and technology governance. The 2026 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE) being held May 4-6 will equip care at home leaders to apply technology responsibly while strengthening oversight and accountability.

"Artificial intelligence is now part of day‑to‑day operations in care at home," said Andrew Olowu, Chief Technology Officer at Axxess. "Leaders need a clear understanding of how AI systems work, how decisions are generated, and how to apply safeguards that support compliance and protect patients and organizations. That understanding is essential to using technology responsibly at scale."

"Leaders need a clear understanding of how AI systems work, how decisions are generated, and how to apply safeguards" Post this

Conference sessions will explore how leaders can evaluate AI tools, strengthen internal controls and ensure technology is deployed in ways that support ethical decision-making, reduce misuse, and strengthen protections against fraud. AGILE emphasizes applied learning and leadership judgment, bringing together provider executives, industry experts and technology leaders for focused education and peer discussion centered on real-world challenges.

"Care at home leaders are managing more complexity than ever before," said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess. "AGILE is designed to help leaders better understand risk and build confidence in the decisions they make every day. The sessions are structured to give leaders space to examine real scenarios, pressure‑test their thinking, and leave with greater clarity about how to lead through complexity."

AGILE 2026 will be held May 4–6 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas and is open to professionals across home health, hospice and home care. Additional details and registration information are available at www.axxess.com/agile.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Axxess