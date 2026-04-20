AGILE 2026 To Emphasize Practical Leadership Outcomes as Expectations Rise for Care at Home Industry Events

News provided by

Axxess

Apr 20, 2026, 09:53 ET

Conference designed to support decision-making, execution, and leadership effectiveness across care at home organizations

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As leaders across care at home become more intentional about where they invest their time and resources, Axxess has designed the 2026 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE) to center on practical outcomes leaders can apply within their organizations. AGILE, being held May 4-6, will help home health, hospice and home care professionals managing sustained pressure related to workforce stability, operational complexity and evolving regulatory expectations.

Continue Reading

"Everyone expects professional gatherings to respect their time and reflect the realities they are managing every day," said Molly Casey, Chief of Staff at Axxess. "AGILE is bringing together provider executives, industry experts and organizational leaders for focused time to work through real scenarios, engage with peers, and leave with clearer perspective on the decisions in front of them. The goal is to ensure leaders leave equipped to act, not just be informed."

This year AGILE attendees will receive an Innovation Insights toolkit to support execution, giving leaders practical strategies they can put to work as soon as they return home. Each AGILE faculty member contributes a curated toolkit intended to extend learning beyond the conference and support informed, data‑driven discussion in leadership and strategic meetings.

Sessions will emphasize discussion and application, creating space for leaders to examine challenges, test assumptions and sharpen leadership approach. The conference also features 30 continuing education credits through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, supporting sustained professional development through accredited education.

AGILE 2026 takes place May 4–6 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas and is open to professionals across home health, hospice and home care. Additional details and registration information are available at www.axxess.com/agile.

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AGILE 2026 Brings Together National Care at Home Leaders for Industry Convention in Dallas

AGILE 2026 Brings Together National Care at Home Leaders for Industry Convention in Dallas

As care at home continues to evolve within an increasingly complex healthcare and business environment, Axxess will convene national leaders in...
2026 AGILE To Address Artificial Intelligence and Growing Complexity Facing Care at Home Leaders

2026 AGILE To Address Artificial Intelligence and Growing Complexity Facing Care at Home Leaders

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in healthcare operations, leaders across home health, hospice and home care are navigating increased ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics