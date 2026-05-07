Responsible AI, Data‑Driven Decision‑Making and Industry Collaboration Key Themes at AGILE 2026

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused discussions on how artificial intelligence, data and leadership judgment are shaping the future of care at home were featured at AGILE 2026, the Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience, which brought together more than 800 leaders from across home health, hospice and home care.

"The future of care at home depends on how well we work together to apply technology in ways that truly help organizations grow and deliver better care," Axxess Founder and Chief Executive Officer John Olajide emphasized in his conference opening remarks.

Axxess' solution delivery team also unveiled new AI‑powered agents as part of the Axxess intelligence® ecosystem Post this

Artificial intelligence was a central theme across AGILE 2026, with speakers and panelists returning repeatedly to the need for responsible adoption, clear oversight and intentional use of AI to accelerate quality care delivery. Participants highlighted the value of AI tools that reduce administrative burden, improve visibility and support clinical and operational decision‑making, while reinforcing the continued importance of human judgment.

Axxess' solution delivery team also unveiled new AI‑powered agents as part of the Axxess intelligence ecosystem, including an Ambient Agent, Intake Agent and Billing Agent, along with new business intelligence dashboards and enhancements to its interactive Ask Axxess feature. Together, these innovations are designed to support connected workflows, interoperability and insight generation across care at home operations.

Olajide underscored the role of Axxess intelligence® in supporting provider growth and reinforcing the importance of partnership across the industry.

"Axxess intelligence® blends advanced AI with deep industry expertise to help our clients make smarter decisions, strengthen operations and continue raising the standard of care."

The three‑day AGILE 2026 conference featured 13 educational sessions and six immersive workshops led by more than 60 faculty members, alongside participation from more than 60 sponsors representing the broader care at home industry.

"We bring together leaders from across the care at home continuum because progress requires partnership," said Olajide. "Our sponsors support AGILE because they believe in working together to strengthen the industry and improve care delivery."

Programming throughout the event emphasized practical execution, governance and collaboration at a time when providers are navigating rapid technological change alongside increasing operational complexity.

Attendees also engaged in discussions focused on data‑driven clinical decision‑making, with leaders exploring how connected systems and real‑time insight can help organizations anticipate risk, prioritize resources and coordinate care more effectively across teams and settings.

AGILE 2026 included the AGILE Distinction Awards, recognizing 11 organizations for leadership and excellence across the care at home continuum. The ceremony also honored Bill Dombi with the David Merk Enduring Legacy Award, recognizing his lasting contributions to advancing the industry and supporting providers nationwide.

AGILE 2027 is scheduled for May 3-5 in Dallas. Registration is open.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 10 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Axxess