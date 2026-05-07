2026 Braille Challenge Finalists Announced Following Record-Breaking Global Participation

Top students who are blind or visually impaired advance to compete in premier braille literacy competition

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute today announced the finalists advancing to the 2026 Braille Challenge Finals, recognizing the highest-performing students from a record-breaking year of participation across the United States and around the world. These students earned top scores among more than 2,000 competitors who took part in this year's Braille Challenge season.

Participants from the 2026 season represent students from 37 U.S. states and six countries—Australia, Canada, Ireland, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States—highlighting the continued global growth of the program.

Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind for students who are blind or visually impaired.

LIST OF FINALISTS

Expanding Global Reach

Braille Institute developed and hosted its first Braille Challenge in 2000. Now in its 26th year, Braille Challenge continues to expand access to braille literacy through a growing network of regional competitions. In 2026, 72 regional events were held across the United States and internationally.

This year marked several milestones, including Kenya hosting its first-ever regional event in March with 86 student participants, with more students later this month. In the U.S., Ohio led the nation with three regional competitions. More than 1,500 volunteers supported the 2026 season, helping deliver a meaningful and accessible experience for students and families.

Braille literacy is strongly linked to improved academic achievement and long-term employment outcomes for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Students in grades 1–12 are tested across five core skill areas: reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and interpreting tactile graphics.

"Braille Challenge continues to open doors for students by building confidence and critical literacy skills," said Rachel Antoine, Senior Director of International Programs at Braille Institute. "This year's growth reflects the increasing demand for programs that support student success both in the classroom and beyond."

Finals Weekend at USC

The 2026 Braille Challenge Finals will take place June 25–27 at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. Finalists and their families will participate in a weekend of competition, workshops, and community events.

The awards ceremony will feature keynote speaker Mike Mulligan ("Blind on the Move"), an orientation and mobility specialist, content creator, and advocate who shares his experiences navigating the world as a blind traveler.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Braille Institute's YouTube channel and will celebrate student achievements and community impact.

Honoring Excellence in Braille Instruction

Braille Institute will recognize Casey L. Robertson of Mississippi as the 2026 Braille Challenge Teacher of the Year for Excellence in Braille Instruction.

Robertson is a nationally recognized educator with more than a decade of experience advancing braille literacy, training teachers, and supporting families. She works with the Professional Development and Research Institute on Blindness at Louisiana Tech University and contributes to national training, advocacy, and policy efforts that strengthen outcomes for blind students.

Her impact is reflected in the words of those she has mentored:

"Her influence on braille instruction, teacher development, and the blind community is both profound and far-reaching. She represents the very best of our profession—an innovator, an advocate, and a champion for braille literacy," shared Alisha Butler, Colleague, M.Ed., NCUEB.

For more information about Braille Challenge and updates on the Finals, visit braillechallenge.org.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization that has been transforming the lives of people with vision loss for more than 100 years. Braille Institute serves more than 20,000 individuals annually through free educational, social, and recreational programs. These services are made possible through the support of volunteers, donors, and staff.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America