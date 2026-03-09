Braille Institute Expands Braille Challenge to Kenya, First Regional Competition in Africa

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute proudly announces the launch of a Kenya Regional Braille Challenge, marking the first official Braille Challenge regional event on the African continent.

The expansion represents a major milestone in the program's 25-year history and underscores Braille Institute's commitment to advancing braille literacy and educational opportunity for students who are blind or visually impaired around the world.

In Kenya, more than 670,000 children and youth live with visual impairments, and an estimated 45,000 school-aged children could benefit from access to braille literacy. The country has only six schools for the blind, with just two offering secondary-level education – making access to quality literacy instruction limited for many students. The Braille Challenge Kenya Regional aims to address this gap by motivating students to build strong braille skills while elevating the importance of braille literacy among educators, families, and communities.

The Kenya Regional was made possible through a longstanding partnership with Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Braille Institute's Ohio Regional partner for the past decade. Through years of collaboration, the two organizations identified a shared commitment to braille literacy and student success. Clovernook's impactful work in Kenya – particularly its expertise in tactile and 3D educational materials – laid the foundation for expanding the Braille Challenge into the region.

"Braille literacy is a critical foundation for academic success, independence, and employment for people who are blind or visually impaired," said Rachel Antoine, Senior Director of International Programs at Braille Institute. "Bringing the Braille Challenge to Kenya is about more than a competition – it's about expanding access, inspiring students, and supporting educators as they work to unlock the full potential of blind and visually impaired youth."

Expanding Access Across Continents

With the addition of Kenya, Braille Challenge now includes 70 regional competitions worldwide and has engaged more than 24,000 students over the past 25 years. The program now spans four continents:

North America: United States, Canada

Europe: United Kingdom, Ireland

Australia/Oceania: Australia

Africa: Kenya

This global footprint reinforces Braille Institute's leadership in advancing braille literacy as a foundational skill for academic achievement and lifelong independence.

Kenya Regional: Scope and Impact

Approximately 700 students across four schools in Kenya will participate, supported by more than 60 educators and 100 volunteers. For many students, the competition will introduce new academic concepts and skills that teachers are especially eager to incorporate into their instructions.

To ensure inclusivity and high standards, Kenya will offer:

An early testing window in March for advanced students seeking eligibility for the Braille Challenge Finals.

A larger May regional program featuring four regional locations will blend foundational-level contests and traditional Braille Challenge contests, creating meaningful participation opportunities for students at varying skill levels.

This flexible model ensures that the experience remains rigorous, engaging, and accessible while maintaining the integrity of the international competition.

In-person support for the Kenya Regional includes Rachel Antoine of Braille Institute and a four-member leadership delegation from Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired: Jennifer DuBois, Chief Executive Officer; Samuel Foulkes, Director of Braille Production and Accessible Innovation; Dr. Kelly Lusk, Director of Programs; and Stephanie Jones, Technology and Accessibility Coordinator.

Community and Cultural Partnerships

The Kenya Regional is further strengthened through collaboration with local partners, including the Kenya Wildlife Service and the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi, with additional partnership discussions underway with Kenya Airways.

For more information about Braille Challenge and international partnerships, visit Braille Challenge.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. For more than 100 years, Braille Institute has helped adults, youth, and children, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. All programs are free of charge and only made possible by the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

Guided by its Mission Magnified strategic plan, Braille Institute is working to help more than 200,000 people annually by 2030, leveraging digital innovation and strategic partnerships to redefine what is possible for individuals with low to no vision.

