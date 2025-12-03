Braille Institute Wins Two Categories in 2025 Inc. Best In Business Awards

Recognized for Best Social Good and Enduring Impact: 15+ Years In Business

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute has been named a two-category winner in the 2025 Inc. Best in Business Awards, earning national recognition for both "Best Social Good" and "Enduring Impact: 15+ Years In Business." The awards celebrate organizations that drive meaningful change in the world and honor initiatives that create lasting community benefit.

Atkinson Hyperlegible®: Social Good at Scale

Developed to ensure written communication is accessible to more people, the Atkinson Hyperlegible font by Braille Institute has been downloaded and adopted across 150+ countries, used by educators, major corporations, government agencies, and individuals seeking clearer access to information. Its design — built for maximum character distinction — has become a model for inclusive typography and accessible design.

More Than 100 Years of Enduring Community Impact

Founded in 1919, Braille Institute has supported individuals navigating vision loss for over a century through free national services including low-vision consultations, technology training, library resources, youth literacy programs, and community learning opportunities. The Enduring Impact award reflects not only longevity, but the scale of lives changed across generations.

A Recognition That Belongs to the Community

"This honor reflects the heart of our work: expanding access, empowering independence, and shaping a future where vision loss never limits potential," said Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "Being recognized in both categories affirms the power of what happens when innovation and mission meet."

For full award details, visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization providing free programs and services to children, youth, adults, and seniors with vision loss throughout the United States. Through low vision rehabilitation, library services, technology training, youth programs, and literacy initiatives including the internationally adopted Atkinson Hyperlegible® font, Braille Institute empowers thousands each year to live with greater independence and confidence.

Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision.

Learn more at brailleinstitute.org.

