2026 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW COMES TO A SUCCESSFUL CLOSE FOR ITS 118TH EDITION

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chicago Auto Show came to a successful close on Monday, Feb. 16, after a 10-day run at McCormick Place. The 118th edition of the show welcomed 211,850 attendees to experience the latest cars, trucks and SUVs, cutting-edge automotive technology and electrified mobility, producing more than 102,000 in-vehicle experiences across indoor and outdoor activations.

Manufacturers from across the industry showcased their newest models and innovations, giving consumers the opportunity to compare vehicles side-by-side and engage directly with brand experts. Notable vehicles at the show included the 2026 Cadillac Celestiq, 2026 Honda Prelude, 2026 Jeep Recon, 2027 Kia Telluride, 2027 RAM 1500 SRT TRX, 2026 Subaru Outback and 2026 Toyota RAV4. Concept vehicles like the Chevrolet Corvette CX Concept and Tesla Robotaxi also drew significant attention on the show floor, highlighting the industry's continued focus on design, performance and future mobility solutions.

Four immersive indoor test tracks and daily outdoor test drives provided attendees with hands-on opportunities to experience the latest vehicles firsthand. The fan-favorite Camp Jeep returned with its signature off-road course, offering thrill rides that demonstrated Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability on a dynamic indoor obstacle track. Ford's "Built Wild" experience once again highlighted the Bronco family's off-road prowess, while the Chicago Drives Electric track, powered by ComEd, allowed guests to ride in a wide range of battery-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

New for 2026, the Chicago Drives gas-powered track debuted on the show floor, giving attendees an additional passenger-seat experience featuring gas and hybrid models. Combined with outdoor test drives from participating manufacturers including Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, Tesla and Toyota, the expanded offerings reinforced the show's commitment to interactive, hands-on engagement.

"Each year we strive to make the Chicago Auto Show more immersive and relevant for today's consumers," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "From hands-on test tracks to dynamic new exhibits, the show gave attendees countless opportunities to explore, compare and experience the latest advancements in the automotive space."

New and returning specialty exhibits further elevated the show experience. Making its debut, Chi-Town Alley brought Chicago's vibrant car culture to life through an immersive, high-energy display featuring performance vehicles, custom builds, street-inspired rides and exotics. The exhibit also showcased six locally selected vehicles from the inaugural Chi-Town Alley Showcase contest, where the fan-voted winner, Tim Mejias, was ultimately named and recognized for his 1997 BMW M3. As part of the honor, Mejias received an invitation to return and display his winning vehicle at the 2027 Chicago Auto Show. Attendees could also enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at filmmaker and car enthusiast Sung Kang's upcoming film "DRIFTER," including two versions of the film's hero car, "Lola."

Returning exhibits also drew strong engagement throughout the show's run. Overlanding Chicago expanded its footprint with additional demonstrations, specialty vehicles and upfitting vendors focused on adventure-ready builds and the overlanding lifestyle. For the first time, participating Overlanding exhibitors camped overnight on the show floor, transforming the exhibit into a city-style campsite complete with activities like hide-and-seek, story time and "campfire" snacks. The Family Zone once again provided a dedicated, family-friendly space with interactive activities including a kids' Power Wheels track, Sim Drive racing simulators, car seat demonstrations with Britax and hands-on play areas designed to engage younger attendees while immersing them in the auto show environment.

This year's themed days and special events attracted enthusiastic crowds and diverse audiences. The Miles Per Hour Run returned as a unique indoor running experience through the show floor, drawing more than 800 participants from 12 different states. Automotive Career Day welcomed nearly 2,000 students from across the Chicagoland area, offering a firsthand look at the wide range of opportunities within the automotive industry. Chicago Friday Night Flights also returned as a one-of-a-kind craft beer sampling event paired with live music and full access to the show.

"Chicagoland's new-car dealers continue to set the standard, uniting to deliver one of the most prestigious auto shows in the world and standing firmly behind the local organizations that power our community," said 2026 Chicago Auto Show Chairman Jason Roberts. "The Chicago Auto Show continues to stand out as a place where innovation, culture and consumer engagement come together. This year's new exhibits, expanded ride-alongs and diverse displays demonstrated how the show continues to evolve alongside the industry."

In partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, the Dennis Buckley Memorial Blood Drive, a meaningful tradition spanning more than two decades, returned during the 2026 Chicago Auto Show. The drive collected 1,441 units of blood, the second-highest total in show history, helping provide lifesaving support to as many as 4,323 patients and their families while addressing critical winter blood shortages.

Fan engagement extended well beyond the show floor. Early analytics indicate that the Chicago Auto Show generated strong reach across digital and social media platforms, with millions of impressions, extensive video content and positive audience sentiment highlighting excitement around new exhibits, interactive experiences and the return of key manufacturers.

The show also saw strong and growing support from sponsors for 2026, led by premier partners Cars.com and ComEd. Official sponsors included Sim Drive and Drive Chicago, with additional support from star sponsors U.S. Army and Mattress Firm, and supporting sponsors Renewal by Andersen and Britax. These partners played a key role in enhancing onsite activations, interactive exhibits and branded experiences that contributed to a more engaging and dynamic attendee experience throughout the show.

The Chicago Auto Show is already gearing up with plans to return to McCormick Place next February. Dates for the 2027 Chicago Auto Show are Feb. 12 (First Look for Charity) and Feb. 13-21 (public show).

For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show was Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show