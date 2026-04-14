2026 Consumer Texting Behavior Report: SMS Has Won. Now 89% of Consumers Expect Every Message to Earn Its Place.

New data from 959 US consumers shows texting is now the preferred channel for 9 of 10 message types, 87% read texts within 15 minutes, and two-thirds are more likely to purchase when subscribed

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the SMS marketing platform trusted by over 230,000 businesses, today released its 2026 Consumer Texting Behavior Report, the fifth annual edition of the industry's longest-running consumer survey on business texting attitudes and preferences.

EZ Texting | SMS Has Won. Now the Bar Is Higher. | 2026 Consumer Texting Behavior Report

The findings are clear: SMS is now the dominant channel for how consumers want businesses to reach them. Nearly 9 in 10 consumers (89%) have signed up to receive texts from a business, up from 66% just five years ago. Texting is the preferred channel for appointment reminders (65%), account security (62%), emergency notifications (58%), delivery confirmations (56%), and five other message categories. And 87% of consumers check a new text within 15 minutes, making SMS the fastest way to reach an engaged audience.

"Five years of data tell a powerful story: consumers have chosen texting as their preferred way to connect with businesses," said Vijesh Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of EZ Texting. "But with that adoption comes higher expectations. Consumers want messages that are timely, relevant, and worth their attention. The opportunity for businesses is enormous, and the brands that invest in quality messaging are the ones building real subscriber loyalty and driving revenue through this channel."

Key findings from the 2026 Consumer Texting Behavior Report include:

Texting is the fastest channel to reach consumers. 87% check a new text within 15 minutes, with 32% checking immediately. Nearly 70% expect a business to respond within an hour.

Consumers prefer text for almost everything. Text leads over email, phone, and social media for 9 of 10 message types, including appointment reminders (65%), account security (62%), emergency notifications (58%), and delivery confirmations (56%).

Subscribers are more likely to buy. 67% of consumers say they're more likely to purchase from a business whose texts they subscribe to. 62% are willing to opt in before they've ever made a purchase, making SMS lists a pipeline for new customers.

Clear value drives opt-in. The top motivator is a clear explanation of benefits (41%), followed by brand trust (34%). Discount offers (56%), delivery updates (50%), and appointment reminders (42%) are the strongest drivers of opt-in likelihood.

Images boost engagement. 64% of consumers say they're more likely to click or purchase when a promotional text includes an image.

Personalization is the expectation. 51% say the most valuable personalization is interest-based discounts and offers, followed by tailored reminders (45%). Only 9% prefer generic messages.

Two-way texting is now the standard. Text (46%) has surpassed phone (43%) as a preferred method for consumers to contact a business in the "always or most of the time" bracket. Consumers increasingly expect to reply, ask questions, and resolve issues via text.

Consumers are open to automation, with a clear condition. 54% are comfortable with automated text assistants, and another 25% are open depending on the experience. The takeaway: automation earns trust when it delivers fast, helpful answers, and always offers a path to a human.

Employer texting is a growing use case. 71% of consumers are open to receiving texts from their employer, up from 58% in 2021, expanding SMS beyond marketing into employee engagement and internal communications.

Quality matters more than ever. Message frequency is the number one opt-out trigger (40%), and consumer tolerance for high-volume texting has tightened year over year. The data signals that businesses succeed when they treat SMS as a quality channel, not a volume channel.

About the Survey

The 2026 Consumer Texting Behavior Report was fielded January 20–23, 2026 through an independent online market research panel. The survey included 959 qualified respondents selected based on U.S. location and personal ownership of a mobile phone. It covered 25 questions spanning opt-in behavior, message preferences, response speed expectations, trust signals, personalization, automation comfort, and channel comparisons. Full results and methodology are available at eztexting.com/report/2026-consumer-texting-behavior-report.

About EZ Texting

Since 2004, EZ Texting has helped over 230,000 businesses connect with and grow their audiences through intuitive SMS marketing. The platform doesn't just send texts; it helps businesses reach people at the right moment with the right message, driving stronger engagement, higher conversions, and deeper customer loyalty. With powerful Workflows, AI Compose, AI Reply, conversational texting, MMS messaging, and seamless integrations, EZ Texting empowers businesses and organizations to scale communication and deliver measurable results through trusted mobile messaging. CEO Vijesh Mehta serves on the CTIA Board of Directors.

For more information, visit eztexting.com.

Media Contact:

Karin Odell, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

www.eztexting.com

SOURCE EZ Texting