2026 Digital Trends Guide Highlighting Key Shifts in Online Brand Performance: Report by Digital Silk

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency, has announced the completion of a comprehensive branding engagement for Founder's Original, a consumer products brand focused on branded goods, packaging, and market expansion. The project centered on refining the company's existing brand identity, developing a foundational brand strategy, and delivering a complete brand book and style guide designed to support more consistent growth across packaging, marketing, and digital applications. The engagement was led by VP Ana Margarida Meira and Designer Daniel Pérez Villerias.

Building a Strategic Brand Foundation for Growth

Founder's Original approached Digital Silk at a pivotal stage of company development. The brand was entering a new phase of growth and required a clearer, more structured foundation to support expansion across new product lines and channels. The objective was not a full brand reinvention but a focused refinement that would give the existing identity greater usability, consistency, and strategic clarity.

Digital Silk conducted market and competitor research to inform the engagement, establishing a clear picture of the brand's positioning within the consumer products landscape. That research shaped decisions around messaging, visual direction, and the long-term scalability of the identity system.

Scope of Deliverables

The project encompassed a broad set of strategic and visual deliverables intended to function as an actionable foundation for future brand rollout. Key components of the engagement included:

Brand foundation development, including brand statement, values, mission, vision, promise, and value proposition Target audience definition and brand personality and voice guidelines Positioning and messaging strategy with messaging guidance and examples Logo optimization for consistent use across digital and print applications Refined visual direction encompassing color palette, typography, graphical elements, and imagery guidance Sample branded application examples for future digital and print use A comprehensive brand book and style guide covering logo use, typography, color palette, social templates, email signatures, and branded collateral

Outcomes Supporting Long-Term Brand Consistency

The completed engagement delivered a more structured and usable branding system, clearer positioning, and a more cohesive visual identity. The brand book and style guide provide Founder's Original with practical guidelines that can be applied across packaging, website development, and marketing initiatives as the company continues to grow.

The project is reflective of a broader pattern in client demand that Digital Silk has observed, where brands increasingly seek strategic clarity and practical brand systems before committing to larger-scale digital execution. The deliverables were designed to support consistency and efficiency across every future brand touchpoint.

"Founder's Original is a strong example of how a brand refresh can go beyond a simple visual update. By grounding the work in strategy and translating it into a practical identity system, we helped create a clearer foundation the brand can use as it continues to grow," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP at Digital Silk.

Supporting Brands Through Strategic Identity Development

Digital Silk works with brands across consumer products, retail, and related sectors to develop identity systems that support consistent growth and execution across channels. Organizations seeking to establish or refine a brand foundation can request a quote through the Digital Silk website.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Branding Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Digital Silk