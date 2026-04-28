Distributor Sees 25% Surge in Conversions After Website Redesign with Digital Silk

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, a world-class web design agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns to support brand growth online, announces the redesign and development of an eCommerce website for U.S.A. Roller Chain, an industrial supplier serving manufacturing, agriculture, and equipment sectors.

The redesigned website reflects a strategic effort to better serve a diverse audience by improving navigation, enhancing accessibility, and creating clearer pathways to programs, events, and resources, while marketing efforts continued throughout the transition.

Creating a Strong Digital Foundation for Marketing

U.S.A. Roller Chain initially engaged Digital Silk for marketing support, with a focus on improving SEO and lead generation. However, the existing website presented structural and usability limitations that may have reduced the effectiveness of these efforts.

Digital Silk addressed this by redesigning the website while marketing campaigns remained active, ensuring that the client could continue generating leads while transitioning to a more optimized platform.

"Digital Silk is committed to meeting clients where they are in their journey. Businesses often need to maintain lead flow while improving their digital foundation, and the website plays a central role in supporting that growth," said Emily Harris, VP, Client Partner.

Enhancing eCommerce UX Without Disrupting Operations

The project was executed within the client's existing Shopify environment, allowing for a full redesign without requiring the migration of thousands of products. This approach ensured continuity while improving usability and performance.

Key deliverables included:

Shopify website redesign using existing infrastructure Improved navigation and product categorization SEO-aligned site architecture Enhanced UX for industrial and repeat buyers Performance optimization for faster page load and responsiveness

This approach enabled a seamless transition to a more structured and scalable platform while maintaining operational stability.

Supporting Product Discovery Through Custom Functionality

To improve usability for technical buyers, Digital Silk implemented a custom product finder tool that allows users to identify compatible roller chain and sprocket products based on specific requirements.

This feature supports more efficient product discovery and helps users navigate complex product catalogs with greater ease, particularly in industrial purchasing environments.

Aligning Web Design with Business Growth Objectives

The redesigned platform reflects a broader trend where businesses are prioritizing website performance as a critical component of marketing success. A well-structured website can support improved engagement, clearer navigation, and more effective conversion pathways.

"An effective marketing strategy depends on the strength of the website as its central hub. A well-structured platform supports how users find, explore, and interact with products, which is essential for long-term growth," said Emily Harris, VP, Client Partner.

Building a Scalable Platform for Future Expansion

The new website provides U.S.A. Roller Chain with a scalable and flexible digital foundation, designed to support future growth across marketing channels and product offerings. By improving structure and usability, the platform is positioned to better support ongoing optimization efforts.

More information about Digital Silk's web development capabilities is available at https://www.digitalsilk.com/ and organizations can request a quote here.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. As a full-service agency, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategy, UX, design, development, branding, and digital marketing, with ongoing optimization after launch to support engagement and visibility. The agency provides dedicated teams and structured processes to guide projects from concept through execution.

Media Contact Jessica Erasmus Marketing Director & PR Manager Tel: (800) 206-9413 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk