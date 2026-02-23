2026 DORIAN AWARDS RECOGNIZE GLOBAL LEADERS IN STRUCTURED PROBLEM-SOLVING EXCELLENCE

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Dorian Awards recognize global leaders delivering measurable bottom-line impact through structured problem-solving. This year's honorees include Robert Bosch, Yamaha, and Medtronic, representing organizations across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Winners are selected for demonstrated financial impact, sustained performance, and leadership. Post this Marco Beleti, Quality Assurance Manager at Yamaha Motor Da Amazônia, one of four recipients of the 2026 Dorian Awards Rolling Top 5 Leadership Excellence Award. The category recognizes leaders who embed structured problem-solving as a sustained organizational discipline and drive measurable operational impact.

Named for problem-solving pioneer Dorian Shainin, the awards honor individuals and teams who apply disciplined, data-driven root cause methodology to solve complex technical and operational challenges with speed and precision. Recipients are selected based on demonstrated financial impact, sustained performance improvement, and leadership in building structured problem-solving capability within their organizations.

Award categories span both project-level and leadership recognition, including Plant Manufacturing Project of the Year, Field Reliability Project of the Year, Product Development Project of the Year, and Rolling Top 5 Leadership Excellence.

"The Dorian Awards recognize more than project success — they recognize disciplined, measurable impact," said Craig Hysong, President and CEO of Shainin. "This year's honorees demonstrate how structured problem-solving, when embedded within an organization, drives sustained operational and business performance."

Among the 2026 Rolling Top 5 Leadership Excellence honorees are Cyntia Perez of Robert Bosch Automotive; Ricardo Luther of Robert Bosch Sistemas Automotrices JuP1; Marco Beleti of Yamaha Motor Da Amazônia; and Eugen Drummer of Bosch Powertrain s.r.o.

The Rolling Top 5 category highlights leaders who embed structured problem-solving as a sustained organizational discipline. Marco Beleti, Quality Assurance Manager at Yamaha Motor Da Amazônia, was named one of this year's honorees for his leadership in strengthening structured investigation practices within Yamaha's Quality Assurance function.

Under his leadership, data-driven decision-making and validated root cause resolution have been reinforced as operational standards.

Reflecting on leadership and change, Beleti noted, "The greatest barrier to innovation is breaking paradigms. Start small and reap positive results. Over time, the results become the strongest promoters of change."

A complete list of 2026 Dorian Award recipients is available at shainin.com/dorian-awards-2026.

For additional insight into Yamaha Motor Da Amazônia's structured problem-solving journey, read, "Yamaha Brazil Accelerates Root Cause Certainty."

About Shainin

Shainin is the global leader in Red X® methodology, delivering accelerated root cause certainty in complex technical and operational environments. With more than 75 years of expertise, Shainin enables organizations to isolate the vital few performance drivers that constrain quality, reliability, and business results. Operating globally across manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, and business operations, Shainin helps organizations achieve measurable, sustainable performance improvement.

Contact:

Jenn D'Jamoos

Marketing Manager

Marketing (at) shainin.com

41820 Six Mile Road

Northville, MI 48168

SOURCE Shainin