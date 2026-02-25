HUB International Brings Anthropic's Claude to 20,000+ Employees, Reports 85% Productivity Gains and 90% User Satisfaction

HUB uses Claude Enterprise with Claude for knowledge workers, Claude Code for technology teams, and Anthropic's API platform for building custom agentic solutions

Early deployment results show 2.5 hours saved per employee per week and 90%+ user satisfaction from employees across early use cases

HUB, one of Anthropic's first insurance brokerage partners, selected Anthropic's Claude for its industry-leading accuracy, lowest hallucination rates, and enterprise security built for regulated financial services

HUB's AI journey began in 2020, positioning the firm to move quickly once AI matured, making the full Claude deployment a natural progression of its multi-year strategy

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, and Anthropic, an AI research and development company, today announced a partnership of their deployment of Anthropic's Claude AI platform across HUB's entire 20,000+ employee workforce which began in late Q4 2025. In early results of employees, HUB has seen an 85% productivity increase in targeted use cases, an average of 2.5 hours saved per employee per week, and over 90% user satisfaction across early use cases— making it one of the fastest and most successful enterprise AI deployments in the financial services industry.

HUB selected Anthropic's Claude as its enterprise AI platform for its state-of-the-art performance in complex reasoning and coding, the lowest hallucination rates in the industry, and robust security features purpose-built for highly regulated environments. The agreement makes HUB one of Anthropic's first insurance brokerage partners and includes HUB's deployment of the full Anthropic platform: Claude Enterprise powered by Claude for knowledge workers, Claude Code for technology teams, and Anthropic's API platform for building custom agentic solutions.

"AI is a force multiplier that will help accelerate HUB's competitive advantage, which lies in combining cutting-edge technology with our scale, deep carrier relationships, product innovation, and decades of institutional knowledge to create transformational client experiences," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "We've been on an AI application journey for several years, and our partnership with Anthropic represents our next-level commitment. Anthropic's enterprise-grade AI, their unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and security, and their deep understanding of regulated markets made them the ideal partner for HUB."

HUB's multi-year AI strategy

HUB's AI journey began with piloting integrations in robotic process automation in 2020 and evolved further with the emergence of generative AI in 2022. That early investment prepared the organization to move quickly once AI products matured with reduced hallucinations and stronger controls for security and compliance. The full rollout of Anthropic's Claude platform to all HUB employees was a natural progression of that multi-year strategy.

HUB implemented a phased deployment approach with defined use cases for specific roles, including account managers, producers, and customer support teams, with workshopped applications already showing measurable business impact. Claude's advanced AI capabilities will help advance and amplify HUB's business processes, digital direct-to-customer platforms, software development, and empower its workforce to enhance productivity and customer service delivery. The partnership will focus on six strategic AI pillars: foundational generative AI, agentic workflows, vendor-enabled capabilities, specialized custom solutions, digital direct-to-customer experiences, and agentic software engineering platforms.

"HUB deployed Claude across 20,000 employees in a regulated industry and saw measurable results almost immediately — 85% productivity gains in targeted use cases, 2.5 hours saved per employee per week, and over 90% user satisfaction across early use cases," said Nicholas Lin, Head of Product, Financial Services at Anthropic. "From the earliest conversations, their team came in with a multi-year AI strategy and the operational rigor to execute on it. That kind of leadership and technical execution is what makes them the kind of partner that shows what's possible when an organization commits to AI at scale."

