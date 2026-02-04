HUB INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS SUE LEE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Strategic hire bolsters leadership team and HUB's commitment to strengthening its capital structure

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Sue Lee as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In this newly created role, she will serve as the primary liaison between HUB's executive leadership and the investment community, driving HUB's investor relations strategy and communications. Lee will report to Joe Hyde, HUB's Chief Financial Officer.

Lee joins HUB at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The appointment follows HUB's Q2 2025 minority investment and valuation milestone, and investments made in talent and technology. As a result, HUB is one of the best performing private equity-owned brokerages ever and is one of the largest private equity-owned financial institutions in the world. HUB's strategic direction underscores its commitment to strengthening its capital structure and governance as it continues to execute its growth strategy.

"Sue's appointment represents an important investment in our ability to effectively communicate HUB's compelling growth story and strong financial performance. We have accomplished that every year as a private equity-owned company, and we continue to translate that success into returns with gains as we manage through various types of portfolio company exit strategies," said Marc Cohen, HUB President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to scale our business and strengthen our capital foundation, having a dedicated investor relations leader with her extensive experience in the insurance and financial services sectors is instrumental in building deeper relationships with our stakeholders and supporting our long-term strategic objectives."

In this role, Lee will lead the development and execution of HUB's investor relations programs, including earnings communications, investor presentations and stakeholder engagement initiatives. She will be responsible for articulating HUB's financial performance and strategic vision to analysts, institutional investors, and other key stakeholders while ensuring transparent and consistent communication across the investment community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue to our finance leadership team," said Hyde. "Her proven track record in investor relations, capital markets and strategic communications will be invaluable as we enhance our investor engagement strategies during this exciting period of growth. Sue's deep understanding of the insurance and retirement and private wealth industry, combined with her expertise in capital advisory and M&A, makes her ideally suited to help us tell HUB's story to the investment community."

Lee brings extensive experience in investor relations and capital markets across the insurance, retirement and private wealth, and broader financial services sectors. Most recently, she served in senior level investor relations positions at several global insurance and financial services brokerages where she was responsible for shareholder engagement and sell-side analyst relations. Earlier in her career, she was an equity research associate at Barclays, covering the property & casualty and life insurance sectors, and began her career as an investment banking analyst at BMO Capital Markets. Lee holds a B.S. from New York University's Stern School of Business and is based in New York.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited