2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Brings Race-Bred Performance and Looks to AutoMobility LA

Hyundai Motor America

Nov 20, 2025, 12:55 ET

  • Limited-production model makes U.S. debut at AutoMobility LA
  • Elantra N TCR Edition celebrates six-consecutive Hyundai TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin® Pilot Challenge series
  • TCR Edition offers unique motorsports-focused performance features and aesthetics, including a model-specific N Performance brake system, adjustable carbon-fiber swan-neck wing, lightweight 19-inch N TCR forged alloy wheels, and Alcantara cabin touchpoints
  • Available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to meet a wide range of enthusiast driving preferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's new motorsports-bred 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition made its U.S. debut at AutoMobility LA today. The high-performance sport sedan is a four-wheeled tribute to Hyundai's six consecutive TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin® Pilot Challenge series. Delivering racecar-derived performance and aesthetics to the street, the Elantra N TCR will be available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed DCT gearbox to meet a wide range of enthusiast driving preferences. Elantra N TCR will be available in the first quarter of 2026 as a limited production run, further increasing the model's exclusivity and appeal. Pricing for the 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition will be announced in conjunction with market availability.

"Our new motorsports-derived Elantra N TCR Edition builds on the Elantra N's winning formula with additional performance parts and unmistakable motorsports visuals," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "This limited-production model is sure to excite driving enthusiasts, motorsports fans, and collectors alike."

Elantra N TCR Edition features and enhancements are detailed below:

  • TCR-design adjustable Swan-Neck carbon-fiber rear wing
  • TCR-design lightweight gloss-black 19-inch forged alloy wheels designed specifically to accommodate the four-piston monobloc front brake calipers
  • TCR Edition rear deck badging
  • Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with Performance Blue top-center mark
  • Alcantara shift knob/boot, handbrake lever, and center console armrest
  • Performance Blue driver and passenger front seatbelts
  • N Performance aluminum door sill plate
  • Four-piston monobloc calipers with two-piece front rotors
  • Elantra N TCR available with Performance Blue exterior color
  • TCR-specific door puddle lamp

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

