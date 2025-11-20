2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Brings Race-Bred Performance and Looks to AutoMobility LA

"Our new motorsports-derived Elantra N TCR Edition builds on the Elantra N's winning formula with additional performance parts and unmistakable motorsports visuals," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "This limited-production model is sure to excite driving enthusiasts, motorsports fans, and collectors alike."

Elantra N TCR Edition features and enhancements are detailed below:

TCR-design adjustable Swan-Neck carbon-fiber rear wing

TCR-design lightweight gloss-black 19-inch forged alloy wheels designed specifically to accommodate the four-piston monobloc front brake calipers

TCR Edition rear deck badging

Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with Performance Blue top-center mark

Alcantara shift knob/boot, handbrake lever, and center console armrest

Performance Blue driver and passenger front seatbelts

N Performance aluminum door sill plate

Four-piston monobloc calipers with two-piece front rotors

Elantra N TCR available with Performance Blue exterior color

TCR-specific door puddle lamp

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo