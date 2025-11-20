Hyundai IONIQ 6 N High-Performance EV Supercharges AutoMobility LA with North American Premiere

"With IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai N aims to elevate its offerings, enticing drivers with electrified powertrains that offer high-performance enthusiasts a thrilling new avenue to electrify their passion on both road and track," said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

"IONIQ 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering," said Manfred Harrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Vehicle Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Company.

At the core of the IONIQ 6 N lies Hyundai's passion to create high-performance EVs that deliver a viscerally-engaging driving experience. The N vision is supported by the N brand three-pillar performance credentials: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar. These development priorities ensure IONIQ 6 N is engineered to both thrill on the track while retaining the necessary refinement for daily driving, with a remarkable balance between performance and practicality. IONIQ 6 N delivers an even more distinct N-focused design and a plethora of advanced features for heightened precision and engagement. Specifically optimized for high intensity driving, it integrates newly developed hardware and intelligent software to ensure peak capability, control, and endurance on circuit.

Key technical innovations include a fully redesigned suspension geometry for superior handling, an enhanced N e-Shift2 (virtual gear shift) system with shorter gear ratios, and a refined N Active Sound + system achieved through upgraded hardware and meticulous acoustic tuning — all contributing to a more engaging and immersive driving experience. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, IONIQ 6 N not only exemplifies Hyundai N's pursuit of performance excellence but also signals a bright future for EVs within the high-performance EV segment.

Corner Rascal: Exhilarating Agility on Road and Track

IONIQ 6 N delivers exceptional cornering precision through advanced suspension geometry and a reengineered chassis for superior handling. Stroke-sensing Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) dampers and a lowered roll center work together to enhance grip and stability, ensuring confidence-inspiring performance on undulating roads and demanding circuits.

The revised suspension geometry not only lowers the roll center for improved high-speed stability but also incorporates new bushing applications to balance sharp handling with refined comfort. An electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) actively manages wheel torque to boost traction and overall performance. Complementary upgrades to axle stiffness, steering precision, and mount damping further reduce vibration while enhancing ride comfort and refinement across varied surfaces.

Aerodynamic enhancements — such as a motorsport-inspired swan-neck rear wing and widened fenders ­— deliver increased downforce while achieving a drag coefficient of just 0.27 Cd, ensuring stability at high-speeds and accentuating the IONIQ 6 N's aggressive, track-ready stance.

Body rigidity has been strengthened through additional weld points, adhesives, and structural reinforcements. Key upgrades include a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and structural underbody reinforcement, improving load-bearing capacity and rear body stiffness for sharper steering response, reduced vibration, and enhanced ride quality.

Advanced braking systems combine high-performance hardware with intelligent controls to optimize stability, agility, and efficiency. Dedicated braking modes support both daily driving and track use, while regenerative systems adapt to road conditions and driving style to maximize energy recovery and range.

Racetrack Capability: Precision Engineering for Peak Performance

IONIQ 6 N is meticulously crafted to excel on the racetrack, delivering an electrified experience that seamlessly blends power, control, and advanced technologies.

Its integrated power-electronics (PE) system delivers significantly higher efficiency and output than the standard model, unlocking maximum performance. At the front, a high-efficiency, high-output drive system combines motor, reducer, and inverter, while the rear motor serves as the primary drive unit for enhanced traction. Generating up to an impressive 641 HP1 and 568 lb.-ft. of torque[1], IONIQ 6 N is estimated to accelerate from 0-to-60 mph in approximately 3.2 seconds1 (with N Launch Control) and reaches a top speed of approximately 160 mph.

IONIQ 6 N boasts N e-Shift2, Hyundai N's innovative shift control feature that replicates close gear ratios inspired by motorsports, amplifying both responsiveness and driver engagement. The system works in harmony with key performance features3 such as N Launch Control, N Drift Optimizer, N Grin Boost and N Torque Distribution, giving the driver maximum control and ensuring IONIQ 6 N performs at its peak under even the most demanding track conditions3.

Adding to the sensory experience is the N Ambient Shift Light, a unique interior lighting feature that visually cues precise shift points for optimal performance. This synchronized ambient glow transforms the cockpit into an arena where every gear change is both felt and seen, further enhancing driver immersion.

The N Track Manager empowers drivers to tailor and analyze their on-track performance like never before. This intelligent feature allows users to create custom tracks, monitor speed data, and evaluate performance through real-time ghost-car visuals and detailed lap-time analysis. By offering advanced track data management, N Track Manager further solidifies IONIQ 6 N as a track-capable EV engineered to meet a wide range of performance demands.

Complementing this is the N Drift Optimizer3, which offers unparalleled control over the vehicle's drift parameters. With customizable drift initiation, angle and wheel spin, drivers can fine-tune the vehicle's behavior to suit their skill level and driving style.

To meet the rigorous demands of high-performance driving, IONIQ 6 N features the advanced N Battery system. Optimized for temperature management, it adapts seamlessly to either drag, sprint and endurance scenarios as desired by the driver. Integrated conditioning functions enhance performance longevity, while improved thermal management and an upgraded coolant heater significantly reduce conditioning time.

The upgraded battery also delivers increased output and improved energy density for enhanced range and responsiveness. Supporting this is the enhanced Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which boosts power density and charging capacity. With an innovative 400V–800V multi-charging architecture, IONIQ 6 N achieves a 10–80% charge in as little as 18 minutes when connected to an ultra-fast charger4.

IONIQ 6 N's superior racetrack capabilities are not only underpinned by its advanced vehicle control software but also complemented by Hyundai N's dedication to precise engineering and innovation, ensuring every trip to the circuit is a highly rewarding adventure.

Aerodynamics is also a critical factor in the design of the IONIQ 6 N, where downforce and drag reduction are carefully balanced for optimum performance. Motorsport-inspired elements such as the swan-neck rear wing and widened fenders not only accentuate an aggressive, track-ready appearance, but also provide enhanced stability during high-speed cornering. Such aerodynamic efficiency ensures IONIQ 6 N delivers both visual impact and exceptional on-road composure.

Everyday Sportscar

Designed to be as comfortable as it is thrilling, IONIQ 6 N features a balanced suspension and chassis system that maintains ride comfort without compromising dynamic handling. Whether navigating urban streets or commuting on long highways, IONIQ 6 N achieves a seamless transition between electrified exhilaration and everyday practicality.

By blending innovative technology with daily usability, IONIQ 6 N delivers a driving experience that is as rewarding on a day-to-day basis as it is on the racetrack, solidifying its position as the ultimate Everyday Sportscar. Beneath its sculpted exterior lies fully redesigned suspension geometry and a reengineered chassis, developed to elevate handling precision and road holding. This advanced set up enhances track performance while preserving the ride comfort needed for daily driving. With a lower roll center, IONIQ 6 N also delivers greater high-speed stability and improved cornering grip, making it an equally versatile performer on both the street and the circuit.

Further elevating the driving dynamics are the new stroke-sensing ECS (Electronically Controlled Suspension) dampers. By integrating stroke sensors, the system allows for a wide range of damping force adjustments to suit varying driving conditions — from everyday commutes to intense track sessions. The result is improved ride quality and more predictable, responsive handling with minimized compromise.

IONIQ 6 N is also available with Hyundai Motor's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as part of its SmartSense suite. Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist5, and Highway Driving Assist 26 can ensure enhanced safety and semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

Next-Level Engagement: Advanced Vehicle Control in the IONIQ 6 N

IONIQ 6 N redefines the EV driving experience through its in-house developed advanced vehicle control software, optimized to enhance every aspect of driver interaction with the vehicle. Central to this interconnected experience is the N Active Sound + system, which brings a dynamic audio dimension to the driving experience. Powered by a stereo sound source and performance-enhanced Acoustic Design Processor (ADP) it delivers an enriched sound stage that makes each journey viscerally immersive. Drivers can choose from bespoke sound modes tailored to real-time moods and driving scenarios — from the motorsport-inspired 'Ignition' to the heritage-infused EV sound 'Evolution,' and the futuristic sci-fi tones of 'Lightspeed.' Each mode offers a captivating auditory experience.

Together, these driver-focused features demonstrate Hyundai N's commitment to delivering a versatile and exhilarating driving experience. By pushing the boundaries of advanced vehicle control software, the IONIQ 6 N opens new dimensions in driver engagement — for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.

Design and Customization

IONIQ 6 N makes a bold statement with its Performance Blue Pearl exterior finish and widened fenders, underscoring its high-performance identity. Standard 20-inch forged wheels complete the aggressive stance, while drivers seeking a personalized touch can enhance their vehicle with N performance parts ­— track-inspired upgrades designed for both street and circuit use.

Additional exterior color options include Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Matte, and Onyx Black Pearl. Inside, the cabin is optimized for high-performance driving. A black monochrome theme with Performance Blue accents sets the tone, complemented by bucket seats upholstered in Alcantara suede inserts and H-Tex™ leatherette bolsters for optimal support during spirited driving.

Every detail reinforces driver engagement. An exclusive N steering wheel features dedicated N1/N2 buttons for rapid mode selection, while N-exclusive metal pedals ensure precision braking and stable pedal response. An N knee support pad enhances comfort during cornering, and additional physical buttons provide intuitive, driver-focused control. Premium touches such as welcome lighting on the front N logo and genuine aluminum N logos elevate the cabin's motorsport-inspired character, creating an environment that blends advanced performance with everyday usability.

Along with the launch of IONIQ 6 N, a range of N Performance Parts will be available, both for the IONIQ 6 N and the other U.S. N models, the IONIQ 5 N and the Elantra N. Drawing on Hyundai N's motorsport heritage, these N Performance Parts let customers further personalize their vehicle and experience track-inspired performance and aesthetics on the street or circuit.

All-New IONIQ 6 N Specifications

Specifications IONIQ 6 N Motor output Front 223 HP / 166 kW Rear 378 HP / 282 kW Total output 601 HP / 448 kW Boost output* 641 HP / 478 kW (Front: 235 HP / 175 kW / Rear: 406 HP /303 kW) High-voltage

battery Energy 84.0 kWh Charging time With 350 kW, 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes (under optimal conditions) Dimensions Length 194.3 in. Width 76.4 in. Height 58.9 in. Wheelbase 116.7 in. Tires 275/35R20 * Exclusively developed for the IONIQ 6 N, the 'HN-marked Pirelli P-Zero 5'

delivers precision-tuned performance for maximum driving dynamics Braking system Front caliper/rotor Rear caliper/rotor Four-piston caliper, 15.7 in. rotor Single-piston caliper, 14.2 in. rotor Regeneration deceleration Maximum of 0.6 G (0.35 G during ABS activation interval) Drag Coefficient 0.27 Cd 0 – 60 mph Approx. 3.2 seconds (with N Launch Control) Top speed Up to 160 mph Projected driving range To be confirmed at media launch Exterior colors Performance Blue Pearl, Onyx Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne

Gray Matte Interior color Black with Performance Blue accents Performance Features N Launch Control - Automatically modulates motor torque to achieve optimal wheel slip, ensuring maximum traction and blazing fast take-off from a standstill N e-Shift - Offers unique shift feeling and driving sensibility similar to internal combustion

engine vehicles N Active Sound + - Functions to deliver greater driver feedback and help the driver control the vehicle more precisely N Grin Boost - Maximizes acceleration for 10-second interval - Maximum power increase and maximized motor responsiveness for overtaking N Battery - Preconditions the battery to optimal temperature according to selected driving

focus such as (Drag/Sprint/Endurance) - Faster battery preconditioning with optimized thermal management control and

enhanced capacity of battery coolant heater N Drift Optimizer - Individual level control for customizable drift settings - Initiation (RTO) / Angle (ESC) / Wheel Spin (TCS) N Torque Distribution - Provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be selected

to 11 levels N Pedal - Enables agile cornering with 3 selectable levels for faster corner-entry turn-in

motion N Brake Regen. - Maximum 0.6G regenerative braking for improved brake endurance with 0.35G regenerative braking under active ABS conditions TPMS Custom Mode - Allows drivers to set target tire pressure at their preference

* N Grin Boost is available for up to 10 seconds and its recharge time is approximately 10 seconds.

Note: Performance figures are not finalized. Estimated data above. Vehicle specifications and features are subject to change without notice.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Footnotes:

1 Up to 601 hp (448 kW) standard. When N Grin Boost is engaged, IONIQ 6 N provides 10 seconds of boosted acceleration up to 641 hp (478 kW). Actual horsepower will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition. IONIQ 6 N can accelerate from 0-60 mph in approximately 3.2 seconds when N Launch Control and N Grin Boost are engaged. Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.

2 Always use extreme caution when using the N e-Shift, N Pedal, N Torque Distribution, and N e-shift features. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

3 Only use the N Race, N Drift Optimizer, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, and Track SOC features on a closed racetrack and with extreme caution. Never use N Race, N Drift Optimizer, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, or Track SOC on public roads. Frequent use of these features can weaken battery durability. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

4 Approximately 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

5 Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) assists the driver by warning of other cars in the blind spot region. It senses the rear side territory of the vehicle when it is traveling over 25 mph. There are limitations to the function, range, detection, and clarity of the system. It will not detect all vehicles or objects in the blind spot. Its operation depends on the size, distance, angle and relative speed difference between your car and other cars. BCW may not operate if sensors are obscured in any way. Do not rely exclusively on BCW. BCW is a supplemental system and the driver must still be attentive and exercise caution when driving. It is the driver's responsibility to be aware of the surroundings and ensure it is clear before changing lanes or directions. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

6 Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2), is for highway use only and can help keep the vehicle centered in its lane while maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead only when the lane markings are clearly visible on the road and should not be used in poor weather, heavy or varying traffic, or on winding or slippery roads. HDA2 will not work under all circumstances and will not prevent loss of control. Driver remains responsible for slowing or stopping the vehicle to avoid a collision. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

