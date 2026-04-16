2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Offers Compelling Pricing

Limited-production model starts at $39,250* for the manual gearbox; $40,750* for the dual-clutch transmission (DCT)
Elantra N TCR Edition celebrates six-consecutive Hyundai TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin® Pilot Challenge series
TCR Edition offers unique motorsports-inspired performance features and design aesthetics, including a model-specific N Performance brake system, adjustable carbon-fiber swan-neck wing, lightweight 19-inch N TCR forged alloy wheels, and Alcantara cabin touchpoints
Available with either a six-speed manual or an N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission to meet a wide range of enthusiast driving preferences
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has released pricing for its new motorsports-bred 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition, starting at $39,250* for the manual gearbox model. The high-performance sport sedan is a four-wheeled tribute to Hyundai's six consecutive TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin® Pilot Challenge series. Delivering motorsports-inspired performance and design aesthetics to the street, the Elantra N TCR will be available with either a six-speed manual or an N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission to meet a wide range of enthusiast driving preferences. The N TCR Edition will be available exclusively with Performance Blue exterior finish, a fitting tribute to its Hyundai N brand heritage. The Elantra N TCR is available as a limited production run, further increasing the model's exclusivity and appeal.
"Our new motorsports-derived Elantra N TCR Edition builds on the Elantra N's winning formula with additional performance parts and unmistakable motorsports visuals," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "This limited-production model is sure to excite driving enthusiasts, motorsports fans, and collectors alike."
2026MY Elantra N TCR Edition Pricing *
MSRP*
Elantra N TCR Edition MT
6-speed manual transmission
$39,250
Elantra N TCR Edition DCT
N 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (DCT)
$40,750
* MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight Charges for the 26MY Elantra N TCR are $1,245. Actual dealer prices may vary. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.
Elantra N TCR Edition features and enhancements are detailed below:
TCR-design lightweight gloss-black 19-inch forged alloy wheels designed specifically to accommodate the four-piston monobloc front brake calipers
TCR Edition rear deck badging
Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with Performance Blue top-center mark
Alcantara shift knob/boot, handbrake lever, and center console armrest
Performance Blue driver and passenger front seatbelts
N Performance aluminum door sill plate
Four-piston monobloc calipers with two-piece front rotors
Elantra N TCR available with Performance Blue exterior color
TCR-specific door puddle lamp
Hyundai Motor America Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
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