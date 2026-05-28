Hyundai's New Hispanic Marketing Campaign for the 2026 Kona Gives "No Inventes" a Whole New Meaning

Hyundai Motor America and Lopez Negrete Communications launch "No Inventes," a bilingual campaign for the 2026 Hyundai Kona

The campaign reinterprets a familiar Hispanic/Latino expression as a celebration of creativity, individuality and self-expression

Produced with Latino creative talent across film, fashion, music and production, the campaign spans broadcast, digital, social, influencer, streaming and audio platforms

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America, in collaboration with Lopez Negrete Communications, today unveiled "No Inventes," a new bilingual marketing campaign for the 2026 Hyundai Kona that transforms one of the most familiar expressions across Latino communities into a message of possibility for young U.S. Hispanic consumers.

Hyundai Motor America and Lopez Negrete Communications launch "No Inventes" bilingual campaign for 2026 Hyundai Kona Post this 2026 Hyundai Kona Hispanic Marketing Campaign “No Inventes” | Screen grab of Hyundai’s TV ad with Lopez Negrete Communications, April 29-30, 2026

Often used in Hispanic and Latino communities to express surprise, disbelief or delight, "No inventes" takes on a more empowering meaning in Hyundai's new campaign: an invitation to keep creating, keep moving, and keep defining progress on your own terms.

"The 2026 Hyundai Kona is one of the most strategically important vehicles in our lineup, and the U.S. Hispanic market represents one of our most important growth opportunities," said Sean Gilpin, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "For many young Latino consumers, the Kona may be the first Hyundai they consider, and its design, value and versatility make it a natural introduction into the brand. 'No Inventes' is designed to introduce this generation to Hyundai on their terms, with the goal of turning a first Kona into the beginning of a Hyundai relationship that can grow across our entire lineup over time."

Launched May 27 across linear, digital, social, influencer, streaming, and audio platforms, the campaign introduces the 2026 Hyundai Kona to U.S. Hispanic consumers through culturally grounded storytelling that celebrates individuality, resilience, optimism, and self-expression.

At the center of the campaign is a young creative couple, a photographer and her partner, navigating ambition, family, identity, relationships and independence, with the 2026 Hyundai Kona woven into their everyday lives. From a remote desert shoot where the Kona's onboard Wi-Fi helps enable a mobile workspace to the moment they arrive home to share their new car with family, moments of surprise and discovery tied to the vehicle's technology and versatility reinforce the campaign's central message, while positioning the Kona as a versatile companion for those confidently inventing their own path:

"Cuando te dicen no inventes, inventa."

"When they tell you no way, do it anyway."

The campaign arrives as young Latino consumers continue to shape culture through language, music, fashion, humor, and social storytelling. Rather than translating a general-market message, "No Inventes" was built from a cultural expression that carries emotional meaning across generations and communities.

"The 2026 Hyundai Kona was designed for drivers whose lives are constantly in motion, with bold styling, a refined interior and features like onboard Wi-Fi that can help turn the vehicle into a mobile workspace," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "U.S. Hispanic consumers are a core audience for this vehicle, so we made a deliberate choice to build 'No Inventes' as a fully bilingual campaign created in Spanish and English, distributed across the platforms where young Latinos spend their time, and brought to life with creators and influencers from within the community."

"'No Inventes' reflects a sentiment that resonates deeply with young Latinos today," said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "We wanted to create work that felt authentic to how this generation speaks, lives, creates, and moves through the world. This campaign is ultimately about possibility, showing young Latinos navigating ambition, creativity, family, and self-expression on their own terms, while positioning Hyundai as a partner that helps empower that journey."

To bring the campaign's cultural texture to life, Hyundai and Lopez Negrete assembled a creative team spanning film, fashion, music, production, and post-production. The campaign was directed by filmmaker Phillip R. Lopez, whose visually grounded storytelling style helped bring the emotional nuance and spontaneity of the "No Inventes" concept to life.

In the campaign, the photographer protagonist captures a piece created by Cadena Collective founders Alejandra and Mabel Aguirre, the Latina sister duo known for blending contemporary fashion with cultural identity and craftsmanship.

The campaign was produced by Parana Films, with post-scoring and music production led by Grammy-winning artist and producer Andrés Levin at ZapBoomBang Studios. Drawing creative inspiration from contemporary Latino music, streetwear, improvisational humor, and the everyday realities of young Hispanic consumers navigating ambition, family and self-expression, the story is set to "La Cumbia de los Corazones Rotos" by Latino band Los Eclipses.

The fully integrated campaign includes 30-second and 15-second broadcast spots in English and Spanish, social-first creative extensions, influencer collaborations across TikTok and Instagram, and streaming, audio, and digital activations. The campaign also features a broader creator ecosystem designed to connect with Gen Z and Millennial Latino audiences through music, culture, and social storytelling.

About Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications is one of the nation's leading Hispanic-owned full-service advertising agencies. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete and headquartered in Houston, the agency offers a full range of services including strategy, creative, media, digital experience, social, and public relations. With a 40-year track record, Lopez Negrete is known for connecting national brands deeply and authentically with Hispanic America, and is a member of the American Advertising Federation, as well as a founding member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's SeeAll Marketing Alliance (SAMA). To learn more, visit lopeznegrete.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America