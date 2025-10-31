2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2026 Santa Cruz Awarded Top Safety Honors by The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 Receives 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 2026 Santa Cruz 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK

Hyundai has eight 2025 TSP+ awards (2025 Elantra, Sonata, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and 2026 IONIQ 9) and one 2025 TSP (2026 Santa Cruz)

2026 Model Year Santa Cruz is the only small pickup in its segment to earn a 2025 TSP

2025 IIHS TSP/TSP+ awards require more stringent testing criteria for second-row occupants

Hyundai leads the industry with nine 2025 IIHS TSP/TSP+ awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recognized two additional Hyundai models for outstanding safety performance. The all-new 2026 IONIQ 9 earned the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award, while the 2026 Santa Cruz secured a 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) designation. With these latest honors, Hyundai now boasts eight 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings and one 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK. Hyundai leads the industry with nine 2025 IIHS TSP/TSP+ awarded vehicles. IIHS awards highlight the safest vehicles in each category, helping consumers make informed choices.

The 2025 IIHS test criteria now has more stringent requirements for second-row occupant safety. Vehicles must earn an acceptable rating in the updated test to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK, and a good rating is required for the TOP SAFETY PICK+.

"We are immensely proud that IONIQ 9 and Santa Cruz have earned top recognition in the world's most prestigious automobile safety evaluations," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "These achievements reaffirm our commitment to delivering vehicles that set the standard for world-class safety, quality and innovation."

To earn a 2025 TSP/TSP+ award, vehicles must earn good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests as well as an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, which gauges performance in both daytime and nighttime conditions. All trims must be equipped with acceptable- or good-rated headlights. An acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for TSP, but a good rating is required for TSP+. For more information on the award criteria, visit IIHS.org.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

