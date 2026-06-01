2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Lineup Expands, Gains Sleek Blacked-Out AWD Night Trim, New Attainable Trims

Tucson Hybrid AWD Night enhances the top-tier Limited trim with bold, stealthy style
New gloss-black features include 19-inch alloy wheels, front and rear bumper fascia elements, mirror caps, and window-surround trim
New FWD SE and SEL trims make hybrid power and efficiency more attainable
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced the expansion of its award-winning 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid lineup, heightening appeal for even more customers. This model range expansion includes a sophisticated new blackout-themed Night Trim, as well as new front-wheel-drive SE and SEL trims. Now more than ever, Hyundai's top-selling model offers the content and style that today's consumers want.
Tucson Hybrid Night AWD The new Tucson Hybrid Night AWD starts at $44,175, including $1,600 destination, building upon the compact SUV's highest-content Limited trim. Available at dealers now, Tucson Night adds:
Exterior
Gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels with silver Hyundai logo
Gloss-black front and rear bumper fascia elements
Gloss-black mirror caps
Gloss-black window-surround trim
Exterior available in Ash Black, Creamy White Pearl, and Ecotronic Gray
Interior
Black headliner
"We're excited to add this Night trim to our Tucson lineup for buyers looking for a generously equipped Tucson Hybrid with an extra degree of differentiation," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Night trim's blacked-out detailing brings an appealing element of shadowy sophistication to our best-selling SUV."
Like other Limited-based models, the Tucson Hybrid Night AWD comes equipped with a comprehensive list of standard features, including leather-trimmed seating surfaces, onboard navigation, a 12-inch head-up display, Bose premium audio, heated steering wheel, and wireless charging.
2026 Tucson Hybrid FWD SE, SEL In addition to the new Night trim, Hyundai is broadening the Tucson Hybrid lineup with the introduction of new FWD SE and SEL trims, offering greater affordability and flexibility while maintaining the capability and efficiency customers expect.
2026 Tucson Hybrid FWD SE, SEL Pricing *
MSRP*
Tucson Hybrid SE FWD
8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
$30,950
Tucson Hybrid SEL FWD
8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
$32,400
* MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight Charges for the 26MY Tucson are $1,600. Actual dealer prices may vary. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.
Hyundai Motor America Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
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