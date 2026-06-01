2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Lineup Expands, Gains Sleek Blacked-Out AWD Night Trim, New Attainable Trims

Tucson Hybrid Night AWD

The new Tucson Hybrid Night AWD starts at $44,175, including $1,600 destination, building upon the compact SUV's highest-content Limited trim. Available at dealers now, Tucson Night adds:

Exterior

Gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels with silver Hyundai logo

Gloss-black front and rear bumper fascia elements

Gloss-black mirror caps

Gloss-black window-surround trim

Exterior available in Ash Black, Creamy White Pearl, and Ecotronic Gray

Interior

Black headliner

"We're excited to add this Night trim to our Tucson lineup for buyers looking for a generously equipped Tucson Hybrid with an extra degree of differentiation," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Night trim's blacked-out detailing brings an appealing element of shadowy sophistication to our best-selling SUV."

Like other Limited-based models, the Tucson Hybrid Night AWD comes equipped with a comprehensive list of standard features, including leather-trimmed seating surfaces, onboard navigation, a 12-inch head-up display, Bose premium audio, heated steering wheel, and wireless charging.

2026 Tucson Hybrid FWD SE, SEL

In addition to the new Night trim, Hyundai is broadening the Tucson Hybrid lineup with the introduction of new FWD SE and SEL trims, offering greater affordability and flexibility while maintaining the capability and efficiency customers expect.

2026 Tucson Hybrid FWD SE, SEL Pricing *





MSRP* Tucson Hybrid SE FWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® $30,950 Tucson Hybrid SEL FWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC® $32,400

* MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight Charges for the 26MY Tucson are $1,600. Actual dealer prices may vary. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America