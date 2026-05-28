MyHyundai with Bluelink Ranks First Among Mass-Market Brands in JD Power 2026 U.S. OEM EV App Report for Third-Consecutive Year

"This recognition reflects Hyundai's focus on delivering intuitive digital tools that EV owners depend on every day," said Manish Mehrotra, vice president, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor North America. "Earning the top ranking for the third-consecutive year demonstrates our commitment to app performance, reliability, and real‑world usability as connected services become central to the EV ownership experience."

The JD Power 2026 U.S. OEM EV App Report shows that EV owners increasingly rely on mobile apps for daily vehicle interaction while expecting quicker response times and consistent reliability. According to the study, among mass-market EV app users, overall satisfaction has risen to 7.7 out of 10, daily app engagement continues to increase, and app abandonment has declined to a record low.

MyHyundai with Bluelink supports these evolving customer expectations with a comprehensive set of EV‑focused features, including:

Remote controls & real-time status: Instant access and control, reducing friction in everyday ownership

Instant access and control, reducing friction in everyday ownership In-app charging & Plug & Charge integration: Locate stations, initiate and pay for charging within the app, with seamless Plug & Charge capability at supported networks for automatic authentication and billing

Locate stations, initiate and pay for charging within the app, with seamless Plug & Charge capability at supported networks for automatic authentication and billing Charging management & range monitoring: Set charging schedules, manage charging sessions, and monitor real-time range and energy usage for confident trip planning

Set charging schedules, manage charging sessions, and monitor real-time range and energy usage for confident trip planning OTA updates & vehicle insights: Receive over-the-air software updates and access driving insights, maintenance alerts, and performance data

Receive over-the-air software updates and access driving insights, maintenance alerts, and performance data Seamless connectivity: Reliable, consistently available experience customers trust every day

Ongoing improvements to app speed, stability, and usability have contributed to higher customer satisfaction and sustained long‑term engagement.

Now in its sixth year, the JD Power U.S. OEM EV App Report evaluates OEM EV mobile apps based on customer feedback and expert analysis across key experience areas, including functionality, design, speed, and reliability. With EV adoption accelerating, MyHyundai with Bluelink continues to set the standard for connected EV ownership among mass market brands, delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience that helps to keep Hyundai IONIQ drivers confidently in control every day.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America