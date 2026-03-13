2026 IBS Awareness Month: More Than Just a Stomachache

International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) launches #MoreThanAStomachache, a social campaign raising awareness about the Real Impact of IBS.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects up to 5-10% of individuals worldwide, making it one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders. Although IBS does not shorten a person's life span, living with IBS presents a myriad of challenges that can significantly impact one's quality of life. From navigating social situations to managing work responsibilities, individuals with IBS constantly face challenges that others may not fully comprehend. This April, for IBS Awareness Month, IFFGD highlights how IBS is more than just a stomachache and sheds light on the serious impact of IBS beyond digestive discomfort.

"Many people don't realize that IBS isn't just about stomach pain," says IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker. "It affects mental health, self-confidence, and overall quality of life. Anxiety and stress can worsen IBS symptoms, creating a cycle that is difficult to break."

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by two key elements:

an abdominal component generally described as pain/discomfort and alterations in bowel, habits including changes in stool texture and/or frequency.



Changes in stool texture include experiencing constipation, diarrhea, or both. Constipation is commonly defined as having 3 or fewer bowel movements (BMs) a week, and/or difficulty passing BMs. Diarrhea is defined as loose, watery, or frequent BMs. Other symptoms may also occur, such as bloating, gas, or urgency.

While the physical symptoms of IBS are undoubtedly debilitating, the impact extends well beyond physical symptoms. IBS can significantly affect mental health, as stress, anxiety, and depression often accompany the condition. In the workplace, IBS sufferers may struggle to manage their symptoms discreetly, leading to missed workdays, reduced productivity, and limited career growth. Many individuals feel forced to hide their condition due to stigma, fearing that others will dismiss it as a minor inconvenience rather than a legitimate health challenge. "People don't see what happens behind closed doors," says IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker. "Simple outings, meals with friends, or even commuting to work can feel like an overwhelming challenge for someone with IBS. That is why it is critical to raise awareness and help break the stigma that surrounds this condition."

April is IBS Awareness Month. This year, IFFGD and the community raise awareness, promote understanding, and offer compassion to those living with IBS. IFFGD invites everyone to join their social campaign using #IBSAwarenessMonth and #MoreThanAStomachache. You can also join IFFGD's awareness campaign by sharing information from the IBS Awareness Month Media Toolkit. Learn more about IBS, visit www.aboutIBS.org or www.youandibs.org to learn about IBS through and animated video series.

